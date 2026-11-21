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Two wins for Inter on Saturday afternoon.

At the Stadio Breda in Sesto San Giovanni, where visiting fans pack the stands, Inter Under 23 beat league leaders Potenza 2-1.

Mosconi finds Marello, who controls the ball with his left foot and puts the hosts ahead with his right.

Selleri levels, tapping in from close range after Prestia deflects a cross from Petrungaro.

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In the 53rd minute, Melgrati saves a penalty from Castorani after Petrungaro's shot from outside the area strikes Fiordilino's arm.

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With 10 minutes of normal time left, Vecchi brings on Mancuso and Agbonifo, who combine for the winning goal. Agbonifo finishes with a left-footed shot from outside the area inside the near post.

Those three points take Inter Under 23 up to 23 points in the table, level with Monopoli and Sorrento and behind only Potenza (35) and Bari (26).

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On Wednesday 25 November, Inter's second team play away to Audace Cerignola in a rearranged Serie C Group C fixture.

MATCH DETAILS:

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INTER U23 2-1 POTENZA

SCORERS: 16' Marello (I), 23' Selleri (P), 85' Agbonifo (I).

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INTER UNDER 23 (3-4-2-1): Melgrati; Bovio, Prestia, Tosto; Aidoo (80' Mancuso), Kaczmarski (87' Re Cecconi), Fiordilino (87' Bovo), Marello; Mosconi (80' Agbonifo), Charlys; Zuberek (64' Fumagalli). (Substitutes: Taho, Raimondi, Avitabile, Cerpelletti, Stante, Sorino, Garonetti, Jakirovic). Manager: Vecchi.

POTENZA (4-3-3): Cucchietti; Kirwan, Loiacono, Bura, Russo (79' Adjapong); Castorani (68' Ghisolfi), Bando, De Marco (79' Franzolini); Petrungaro, Selleri (68' Murano), D'Auria. (Substitutes: Franchi, Gironi, Verza, Bruschi, Mazzeo, Manfredonia, Staver, dos Santos). Manager: Tisci.

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REFEREE: Tropiano.

BOOKED: Aidoo (I), Zuberek (I), Bura (P), Kaczmarski (I), Agbonifo (I).

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Meanwhile, Inter's Primavera beat Juventus 2-0 in the Derby d'Italia, thanks to a goal in each half: a header from captain Kukulis and a counter-attacking goal from Grisoni Fasana.

Inter's Under-20 team, coached by Emiliano Bigica, now sit top of the table with 22 points from 11 league matches.

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MATCH DETAILS:

INTER 2-0 JUVENTUS

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SCORERS: 41' Kukulis (I), 89' Grisoni Fasana (I).

INTER: Farronato, Breda, La Torre, D’Agostino, Kukulis (64' Strand), Vukaj (74' Moressa), Virtuani (64' Grisoni Fasana), Moranduzzo (83' Lissi), Franchi (74' Konteh), Rocca, Mackiewicz. (Substitutes: Lleshi, Pavan, Putsen, Kartelo, Matarrese, Puricelli). Manager: Bigica.

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JUVENTUS: Huli, Borasio (72' Bamballi), De Brul, Reynaud, Repciuc (79' Samb), Vallana (79' Keutgen), Ceppi, Beydts, Tiozzo (72' Santa Maria), Sosna (58' Lopez), Bracco. (Substitutes: Nava, Gielen, Precupanu, Milia, Sylla, Bellino). Manager: Spanò.

REFEREE: Galiffi.

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BOOKED: De Brul (J), Rocca (I), Borasio (J), Franchi (I).