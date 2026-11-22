Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Atalanta-Inter offered barely a moment to catch your breath. There were eight goals, two penalties, fierce protests and chances at both ends before the sides finished with a draw: 4-4 at the New Balance Arena.



The visiting Inter side, managed by Cristian Chivu, threw it away. They went two goals ahead of Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta three times, only to be pegged back on each occasion.





Atalanta-Inter 4-4

SCORERS: 16' Pio Esposito (I) 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A), 52' Pio Esposito (I), 72' De Ketelaere (A), 76' Sucic (pen.)(I), 81' De Ketelaere (A), 91' Kessie (pen.)(A)

Goals and key moments



91' GOAL - Kessie sends Martinez the wrong way from the spot.



90' PENALTY De Ketelaere gets ahead of Bastoni, impeding his jump, and heads the ball onto Bastoni's outstretched arms. Maresca awards the penalty.



87' CHANCE - Kessie dispossesses Sucic in Inter's half. Raspadori beats Akanji, leaving the defence exposed as the ball reaches Pasalic on the edge of the area. His powerful, angled right-footed shot forces Josep Martinez to dive and turn it behind with an open hand.



84' CHANCE - Atalanta break down the right again, catching the Inter defence unprepared. A through ball nearly sends Raspadori clear, but Martinez races out, reaches it first with his foot and preserves the scoreline.



81' GOAL - Rowe drives to the byline on the left and crosses with the outside of his foot. De Ketelaere controls in the middle and unleashes a powerful left-footed shot that deflects off Pavard and past Martinez.



76' GOAL - Sucic steps up and converts from the spot.



75' PENALTY - Thuram surges past everyone, including Sportiello, before shooting. Zappacosta clears off the line but, as he falls, handles the ball to prevent it going in, then touches it again. Maresca awards a penalty and a yellow card. Inter protest, demanding a red.



72' GOAL - Another corner, another header. This time Martinez can do nothing to stop De Ketelaere's effort.



71' CHANCE - Zalewski takes a corner from the left and finds Krstovic. Header



60' Thuram breaks on the counter, one against four, and Scalvini brings him down on the edge of the area. A clear yellow card. Dimarco's free-kick strikes the wall.



52' GOAL - Pavard beats Krstovic to the ball and launches an Inter attack led by Thuram. From the edge of the area, Thuram plays a perfectly weighted through ball that splits the Atalanta defence and puts Pio Esposito through on Sportiello. The Italian striker calmly lifts his right-footed shot to make it 3-1



42' PROTESTS - Atalanta and Sarri protest fiercely to Maresca after he halts a potential counter-attack, going back to an aerial challenge in Atalanta's half to give a foul by Zalewski on Sucic ( READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE )



35' GOAL - Atalanta respond. Zalewski receives the ball on the left of the penalty area and cuts it back to Elmas. He misses his first-time left-footed attempt, but the ball stays with him. The former Napoli player quickly adjusts and fires a powerful shot into the net, leaving Martinez helpless.



34' INJURY - Inter have to make their first substitution. Calhanoglu asks to come off after suffering a thigh flexor problem.



32' GOAL - Dimarco takes the corner and picks out Pio Esposito, unmarked in the middle of the area. He rises highest and heads in the second goal.



32' CHANCE - Thuram finds space in the area and shoots first time, but Sportiello saves his right-footed effort. The goalkeeper does even better to stop Pio Esposito's follow-up shot from close range.



31' CHANCE - Atalanta enter the area from the left, where Krstovic hits a low shot that does not look particularly testing. Martinez fails to hold it as he goes down, but the Spanish goalkeeper recovers superbly, using his foot to take the ball away from De Ketelaere, who would have scored into an empty net.



16' GOAL - Inter work the ball down the right, with the Atalanta defence twice cutting out passes towards Thuram. It then reaches Barella in a wide position. He tries to cross, but Scalvini's clearance is short. The Italian midfielder reacts fastest and shoots immediately. His deflected effort reaches the middle, where an unmarked Pio Esposito is quickest to beat Sportiello.



11' CHANCE - Thuram controls a long ball on the right and plays Dimarco in with a backheel. Dimarco crosses into the middle, where Pio Esposito gets between Kolasinac and Scalvini and heads just wide of the far post.



7' Zalewski collects a misplaced headed clearance from Pio Esposito, cuts inside from the right and shoots, but Martinez saves the central effort on the ground.



3' CHANCE - Mkhitaryan receives the ball in the penalty area and draws the Atalanta defence towards him before picking out Calhanoglu on the edge of the area. His powerful right-footed shot beats the Atalanta defenders, but Kolasinac gets a foot to it and turns it behind at the last moment.



0' INJURY - Carnesecchi suffers a knee problem during the warm-up. The goalkeeper was listed as a starter but has had to withdraw. Sportiello plays.



0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS, FACTS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE



Atalanta-Inter: match details



Atalanta-Inter 4-4



Scorers: 16' Pio Esposito (I) 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A), 52' Pio Esposito (I), 72' De Ketelaere (A), 76' Sucic (pen.)(I), 81' De Ketelaere (A), 91' Kessie (pen.)(A)



Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson (69' Pasalic); Elmas (69' Rowe), De Ketelaere, Zalewski (73' Raspadori); Krstovic.



Substitutes: Sonzogni, Sulemana, Scamacca, Samardzic, Kristensen, Obric, Idele, Bernasconi, Gaetano.



Manager: Sarri



Inter (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella (64' Jones), Calhanoglu (33' Sucic), Mkhitaryan (78' Stankovic), Dimarco (64' Akanji); Thuram, Pio Esposito (78' Lautaro).



Substitutes: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stones, Luis Henrique, Diouf, Bisseck, Lavelli.



Manager: Chivu



Referee: Maresca



Booked: Scalvini (A), Zappacosta (A)



Sent off: -