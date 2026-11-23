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Inter can be superb, for better and for worse. Chivu's side succumb to the first deadly sin: arrogance. It costs them two points at Atalanta. The Italian champions go two goals ahead three times: at 0-2 in the 32nd minute, 1-3 in the 52nd and 2-4 in the 75th. Yet they let Sarri's side fight back to draw 4-4, despite being short of defenders and looking clearly inferior throughout the match.

One statistic might suggest otherwise to anyone who missed the match: Atalanta led 10 to six on shots on target, with Martinez making three times as many saves as Sportiello (six to two).

So how did Inter lose their lead? Their usual complacency costs them in attack and defence. They waste several potential chances with unnecessary flourishes, as though they want to walk the ball into the net. Meanwhile, they concede too much at the back.

Inter have conceded 17 goals in Serie A, almost twice as many as Lazio (nine). Their goal difference of +15 trails both Lazio's (+19) and Roma's (+25). Those sides sit respectively three and one point ahead of them in the table.

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After receiving the Panchina d’oro, Chivu spoke of managing the match. He tried to do just that, taking off Dimarco and all three starting midfielders: Barella and Mkhitaryan followed Calhanoglu, whose substitution was enforced. It is the Turkish playmaker's 13th muscle injury in the last three seasons, a figure to consider in talks over a renewal of his contract, which expires in June. Zielinski is hampered by a foot problem sustained on international duty, leaving Chivu with a decision over who plays in front of the defence on Wednesday evening at San Siro against German side Stuttgart in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Inter protested over Zappacosta not being sent off when Sucic converted a penalty with a Jorginho-style hop. They also disputed the penalty awarded against Bastoni and scored by Kessié. But the referee was not to blame for their failure to win. Had the roles been reversed, though, there would have been a flood of controversy. Maresca may have blown his whistle too often: players go to ground at the slightest contact when staying on their feet would help the game.

Part of that arrogance may come from wearing the Italian champions' badge. No team has defended the title since 2020, when Juventus retained the Serie A crown with Sarri himself on the bench.

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Then there is the presumption, or at least the impression of it, among those arriving from a higher-level league such as the Premier League. On Sky Sport, "Zio" Bergomi points the finger at Spence for conceding the corner that leads to another, from which De Ketelaere scores to make it 2-3. On Dazn former Swiss midfielder Behrami was also highly critical of the English full-back, formerly of Genoa, before the match (“He looked as though he had arrived from La La Land or Hollywood. He thinks he’s a star, but here he’s a supporting player”). After the match, he turned to his compatriot Akanji after the match: “The problem is that he has brought this attitude with him from Guardiola’s Manchester City, a dominant side who defended by keeping possession, but Inter are a different story. He has always had this attitude with the national team too, where he has never been a leader and never will be, in terms of character. You can see it even in what he said after the win over Como, saying he sees nothing phenomenal in Fabregas’s side: you’re Inter and you’re comparing yourself with Como? They are two completely different journeys. Then you see it on the pitch too: you come on to give the defence solidity, but instead you struggle and lose your markers. With the qualities he has, I don’t understand where he wants to go as a player.”

Chivu had identified the mental problem at the start of the season, sending his players a clear message (“We need to build on the win over Como. After making so many comebacks from two goals down, it will happen to us too that we concede one”). He repeated his warning from the bench during the trip to Bergamo (“Let’s not play with fire!”), but he has yet to solve it. Unless he does, Inter risk throwing away not just points but the Serie A title. Gattuso's Lazio and Gasperini's Roma, meanwhile, are making their mentality a strength.

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Others have made the move successfully to Serie A from the Premier League with the right attitude: Napoli's Scottish midfielder McTominay and Roma's Dutch forward Malen, for instance. Better still, Inter have an antidote of their own: alongside captain Lautaro, who has just returned from injury, there is Pio Esposito. Listen to him speak and watch him play. He keeps a low profile and delivers on the pitch, or, in English: low profile and high performance. The proof? Eight goals in his last five appearances for Inter and Italy.