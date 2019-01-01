Inter players are behind me, insists under-fire Spalletti

The club may have slumped to a disappointing home defeat against Bologna on Sunday, but the manager insists the squad are united

Luciano Spalletti insists he retains the full support of his Inter squad despite the Nerazzurri slipping to a shock 1-0 defeat to Bologna in Serie A.

For the third successive league match Inter failed to score, let alone win, as Federico Santander gave Sinisa Mihajlovic victory on his return to Bologna.

The pressure is growing on Spalletti and he was jeered by sections of the San Siro crowd during Sunday's game, though he is adamant he can rectify the situation.

"The team is with me and as far as I’m concerned, I don't have any issues there," he said.

"We created problems for ourselves today. Even when we should've been comfortable or were in a position to score.

"You then lose confidence in your own ability and if the level of insecurity grows, you start to make mistakes, while the opposition can score.

"It takes a strong character to react, and we must improve on this.

"Every time we fall beneath the standards that we've set, we even make the most basic of errors.

"The football wasn't fluid but we still had three clear chances to take the lead. At times, one chance would've been enough but we didn't manage to score and then you start trying to force it too much."

And when asked about the reaction from some of the home support, Spalletti was not too concerned, insisting the paying public were perfectly within their rights to express their opinions.

"Whistles don't change anything in my attitude," he added. "The fans deserve better, because this is Inter.

"Serious responses are needed with what we do on the pitch and how we think."