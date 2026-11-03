Inter player ratings vs Feyenoord: Spence pulls the strings as clinical Inter put derby pain behind them

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Inter beat Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip on Tuesday, three days after losing 3-1 to AC Milan, to record back-to-back Champions League wins for the first time this season.

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Yann Bisseck curled in the opener after eight minutes and Pio Esposito headed in the second on 34 minutes, both from Spence's service. Piotr Zielinski made it 3-0 nine minutes after the break with a left-footed strike from 20 yards, and Esposito had a second goal ruled out for offside on 66 minutes.

Feyenoord had 53 per cent of the ball and sent in 18 crosses, but managed only two shots on target, while Inter scored three times from 0.92 expected goals (xG). The win lifts Inter from 20th to 14th in the league phase on six points, while Feyenoord sit 30th with three.

Below, GOAL rates the Inter players...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Josep Martinez (7/10): Rarely tested, with both of Luciano Valente's efforts going straight at him, and Anis Hadj Moussa's tight-angle shot deflecting behind off his chest. Shaky under the late corners, misjudging one on 80 minutes.

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Yann Bisseck (8/10): Coming into the back three for the suspended Alessandro Bastoni, he burst forward to take Spence's pass, turned his marker on the edge of the box and curled a left-footed finish into the far corner for his first Champions League goal.

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Manuel Akanji (7/10): Booked on 39 minutes after shoving Gjivai Zechiel in a melee. Jerayno Schaken got past him on 65 minutes before Carlos Augusto covered, but the back three otherwise held firm. Replaced by Benjamin Pavard on 85 minutes.

Carlos Augusto (7/10): Raced across to sweep the ball away from Schaken after he had broken through, though Hadj Moussa got the better of him to cut inside and shoot over on 73 minutes.

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Midfield

Djed Spence (8/10): Inter's chief creator. Slipped Bisseck in for the opener, then beat Javi Lopez and crossed for Pio Esposito's header, which took a deflection on the way. Forced Tjark Ernst into a save just after the break and was involved in the move for the disallowed goal.

Nicolo Barella (8/10): The captain created more chances than anyone on the pitch, started the move for the second goal with a pass to Spence and squared for Zielinski to make it 3-0. Replaced by Petar Sucic on 78 minutes.

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Hakan Calhanoglu (7/10): Booked after three minutes for a late challenge on Nacho Ferri, but blocked Lopez's shot on 26 minutes and teed up Zielinski for a half-volley on 38. Replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on 57 minutes.

Piotr Zielinski (8/10): Had already gone close twice before the break, with a half-volley flashing wide and a low drive saved by Ernst, before killing the game with a fine left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Replaced by Aleksandar Stankovic on 78 minutes.

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Federico Dimarco (7/10): Inter's most active attacker early on, with one shot blocked for a corner and another saved by Ernst. Crossed for Esposito's disallowed goal in the second half.

Attack

Pio Esposito (8/10): Starting with Lautaro Martinez still sidelined, he rose above Mika Marmol to head in Spence's deflected cross, then thought he had a second on 66 minutes before it was ruled out for offside, a call VAR confirmed.

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Marcus Thuram (7/10): Inter's main outlet in the first half, winning his aerial battles, forcing a save from Ernst and having another effort blocked by Marmol. Replaced by Ange-Yoan Bonny on 57 minutes.

Substitutes & Manager

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6/10): Came on for Calhanoglu on 57 minutes and slipped Dimarco into space down the left late on.

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Ange-Yoan Bonny (6/10): Replaced Thuram on 57 minutes and played a one-two with Spence in the build-up to the disallowed goal, but failed to clear a corner on 81 minutes.

Petar Sucic (6/10): Took over from Barella on 78 minutes as Inter saw the game out.

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Aleksandar Stankovic (6/10): Replaced Zielinski on 78 minutes and fed Esposito with a forward ball in stoppage time.

Benjamin Pavard (N/A): Back from injury, he replaced Akanji for the final minutes.

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Cristian Chivu (8/10): His changes to the starting XI paid off, with Bisseck, Pio Esposito and Zielinski all scoring, and Inter rarely looked in danger after the third goal.