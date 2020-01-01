Inter Milan confirm Victor Moses shirt number

The Chelsea loanee follows the likes of Lukas Podolski, Sulley Muntari and Nwankwo Kanu in wearing the No.11 for the Italian outfit

New Milan signing Victor Moses will wear the No.11 shirt for his new club, I Nerazzurri have revealed.

The wing-back, who joined the Italians on loan from , is expected to play a major role in their and efforts in 2019-20.

It was soon announced that Moses would take up the notable shirt number at San Siro, following in the footsteps of compatriot Nwankwo Kanu, Lukas Podolski, Sulley Muntari and Andrea Pirlo.

The 29-year-old who becomes Antonio Conte’s signing after Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young played 78 times in over two seasons the Italian presided over.

After Conte's sacking by the Londoners in 2018, Moses struggled to break into the first team under Maurizio Sarri before exiting to join on an 18-month loan deal in January 2019.

“I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That's the most important thing," the Nigerian told Inter TV upon the completion of the move.

Article continues below

He could make his debut when Inter host in Sunday’s Italian topflight outing.