Inter Milan and Caf celebrate Nigerian legend Taribo West at 46

The former Super Eagles defender has been hailed by the Italian giants and the African football governing body as he clocks a new age

Milan and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have sent heartfelt messages to Taribo West on his 46th birthday.

The former international is famous for his solid defensive performances and colourful hairstyles during his playing years.

Taribo, now a pastor, started his European career with Auxerre in 1993, having played for Nigerian sides Obanta United, Sharks, Enugu and Julius Berger.

The centre-back spent four years with Auxerre, where he won the French championship and Cup titles before leaving for to team up with Inter Milan and featured in 44 league games during his two-year stay with the Black and Blues.

In 2000, West joined rivals and spend one season with the side, including a loan spell in with .

The Super Eagles legend also featured for FC Kaiserslautern in , Partizan, Al-Arabi, Plymouth Argyle and Paykan before his retirement.

On the international scene, West had 42 caps for Nigeria national team after making his debut against in May 1994.

He was also part of the team that won the 1996 Olympic gold medal and played a key role as the Super Eagles finished as runners-up and third at the 2000 and 2002 respectively.

He featured in two World Cup tournaments and played his final game for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Libya in August 2005.

The football governing body and his former club have sent birthday messages to him as he reaches a new age.

🎂| COMPLEANNO



4⃣6⃣ anni oggi 🎉

🖤💙

1⃣ Coppa Uefa🏆

6⃣5⃣ presenze

2⃣ gol

💈Hairstyle🔝

In altre parole: 🇳🇬 Taribo West pic.twitter.com/8iC7gLdPtb — Inter TV (@Inter_TV) March 26, 2020

🎉 Happy Birthday to



🇨🇲 Pierre Womé

🇳🇬 Taribo West

🇿🇼 Justice Majabvi

🇰🇪 Michael Olunga



Hope you have a terrific day! 😁 #HBD pic.twitter.com/YNnplJoxkH — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 26, 2020