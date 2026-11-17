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Alessandro Bastoni’s future remains a major talking point at Inter, with speculation over a possible departure becoming increasingly concrete.

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Two appearances for Roberto Mancini's Italy have left Inter with an Alessandro Bastoni who has shown both sides of his game: a superb display against France, where he showed the world previously unimagined ways he could be deployed, and a dreadful performance in the heavy defeat to Belgium.



The Italian defender remains “divisive” among Italian supporters, but not among the scouts and sporting directors of many clubs across Europe, who continue to watch him closely.



For some time, Barcelona have been trying to prise him away from Inter, perhaps at a cut-price fee. But according to TeamTalk in England, another top club have entered the race for the Italy centre-back during this international break: Chelsea.

Inter's plans and a contract to renew: Inter still consider Bastoni not for sale. The centre-back, born in 1999, is one of the most important pillars of the project entrusted to Cristian Chivu. His experience playing in a back four under Mancini for Italy could also give the club an important option for future tactical decisions.

His contract is another consideration for Inter. It expires on 30 June 2028, leaving him in its final year next summer. The club intend to sit down for talks sooner or later, but at €5.5 million a year plus bonuses, the centre-back already has one of the biggest deals on the current wage bill, and Inter do not consider it one they can increase.

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Barcelona make their move: A pay rise of the kind Bastoni's agents are already considering looks harder than ever to secure, so they have begun assessing what the transfer market might offer. Barcelona remain interested. Deco is one of the former Atalanta player's keenest admirers and travelled to Italy several times a year ago to meet him and his representatives. Nothing came of it in the summer: the offer fell short of Inter's asking price of at least €70 million. In the coming transfer windows, Barcelona hope his contract situation will persuade Inter to lower their demands.

Chelsea at the front of the queue: Inter are not considering a discount. If Bastoni does leave, and that is far from certain, they would prefer an international bidding war. Chelsea could provide the competition. TeamTalk report that they have already sounded out the left-footed centre-back's agents about a move to the Premier League. Club representatives attended Italy v France at San Siro, and Chelsea officials were impressed by Bastoni's impact in a back four too. An offer is still some way off, but interest in the player born in 1999 is gathering pace. What will Inter do?