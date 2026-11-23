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Inter are superb, for better and for worse. Chivu's side succumb again to the first deadly sin: pride. It costs them two points at Atalanta. The Italian champions go two goals ahead three times: at 0-2 in the 32nd minute, 1-3 in the 52nd and 2-4 in the 75th. Yet they allow Sarri's side to come back and draw 4-4, despite a defensive injury crisis and looking clearly inferior throughout the match.

One statistic might suggest otherwise to anyone who missed the match: Atalanta had more shots on target (10 to 6), while Martinez made three times as many saves as Sportiello (6 to 2).

Inter's problems are clear: the only side among the top six not to win pay dearly for their usual complacency in both phases of play. In attack, they squander several potential chances by attempting needless flourishes, as though they always want to walk the ball into the net. In defence, they concede too much.

The numbers bear that out: Inter have the worst defence among the teams in the top half of the table, with 17 goals conceded in Serie A, almost twice as many as Lazio (9). Their goal difference of +15 trails both Lazio's (+19) and Roma's (+25). Those sides sit three points and one point ahead of Inter respectively.

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After winning the Panchina d’oro, Chivu spoke about managing the game. He tried to do just that by taking off Dimarco and all three starting midfielders: Barella and Mkhitaryan followed Calhanoglu, whose withdrawal was enforced. The Turkish playmaker has now suffered his 13th muscle injury in the past three seasons, a figure to consider in talks over a new contract. His current deal expires in June. With Zielinski hampered by a foot problem sustained on international duty, who will play in front of the defence against German side Stuttgart at San Siro on Wednesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase?

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Inter protested over Zappacosta not being sent off for the penalty Sucic converted with a Jorginho-style hop, and the penalty awarded against Bastoni and scored by Kessié. Neither decision cost Inter the win, though had the roles been reversed, controversy would have followed. Maresca perhaps blew his whistle too often. Players then go to ground at the slightest contact, rather than staying on their feet and letting the game flow.

Part of that pride may come from the tricolour on Inter's shirts. No team have defended the Serie A title since 2020, when Juventus retained it with Sarri himself in the dugout.

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Then there is the presumption, or at least the impression of it, among players arriving from a higher-level league such as the Premier League. On Sky Sport, “Uncle” Bergomi points the finger at Spence for conceding the corner that led to another corner and De Ketelaere's goal for 2-3. On Dazn former Swiss midfielder Behrami was rightly critical of the English full-back, formerly of Genoa, before the match (“He seemed to have arrived from La La Land or Hollywood; he feels like a star, but here he is a supporting player”), and of his compatriot Akanji after the match: “The problem is that he brings this attitude with him from Guardiola’s Manchester City, a dominant team who defended by keeping the ball, but Inter are a different story. He has always had this attitude with the national team too, where he has never been a leader and never will be, given his character. You can see it even in what he said after the win against Como, saying he sees nothing phenomenal in Fabregas’s side: you are Inter and you compare yourselves with Como? They are two completely different paths. Then you see it on the pitch too: you come on to give the defence solidity, but instead you struggle and lose track of the players you are marking. With the qualities he has, I do not understand how far he wants to go as a player.”

Chivu had already identified the mental problem at the start of the season. He had sent his players a clear message (“We need to build on the win against Como; after so many comebacks from two goals down, it will happen to us too that we suffer one”) and repeated it from the bench during the trip to Bergamo (“Let’s not play with fire!”), but he has yet to solve it. Unless he does, Inter risk throwing away not just points but the Serie A title. Gattuso's Lazio and Gasperini's Roma, meanwhile, are making their mentality a strength.

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There are examples to follow among players who have arrived in Serie A from the Premier League with the right attitude, from Napoli's Scottish midfielder McTominay to Roma's Dutch forward Malen. And Inter have an antidote of their own: alongside captain Lautaro, who has just returned from injury, there is Pio Esposito. Listen to him speak and watch him play. He keeps a low profile and delivers high performance, or, in English: low profile and high performance. His record backs it up: eight goals in his last five appearances for Inter and the Italy national team.