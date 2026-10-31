Insult leads to the courts: Aston Villa announce legal action against Carragher

Aston Villa have announced they are taking legal action against Jamie Carragher, the Sky Sports analyst, over his "unacceptable insults" towards the club and its supporters.

Nassef Sawiris, co-owner and chairman of the club's board, broke the news himself on social media.

Villa published a brief statement on their official account late on Friday evening.

Sawiris was responding to Carragher's comments about the club's supporters. The pundit had urged Manchester United to sign Villa boss Unai Emery, insisting the Spaniard would jump at the chance to take charge at Old Trafford if Michael Carrick were sacked.

Speaking on "Stick to Football", Carragher told Aston Villa's supporters to be quiet and added that "Aston Villa will never become Manchester United".

Those comments landed badly inside Villa Park.

Sawiris made clear the club would not stand idly by, saying in his statement: "Aston Villa will begin taking legal action against Jamie Carragher over his unacceptable insults towards the club and its supporters".

He added: "Aston Villa will not allow anyone to obstruct our upward march in English and European football".

Earlier in the week, Carragher had discussed Emery, who lifted the Europa League title last season, and whether he might end up at Manchester United. He insisted the Villa manager would not turn down the job.

"I think Unai Emery is an amazing manager given what he delivers year after year," Carragher said. "He deals with this amount of change, and with players who need time to adapt, and he succeeds at it year after year".

He added: "But the reason that drives me to respond to Aston Villa's supporters is that I cannot believe a manager achieving all this success in the Europa League. If I were a player and won the Europa League three or four times, then I would certainly aspire afterwards to compete for the Champions League".

"Aston Villa will never become Manchester United," he continued. "I just think he didn't achieve the required success with Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal, and perhaps that is down to there being conflicts between the powerful figures inside the dressing room and matters of that sort, but he will certainly want the chance to coach a giant club again. There is a hierarchy in football, whether you like it or not".

He went on: "Real Madrid will get the best player at Manchester United, and they have already done that when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, and there are clubs of lesser standing than Aston Villa who will sign its players or its manager, so be quiet, Aston Villa supporters. Aston Villa will never become Manchester United".

By Friday, Carragher was trying to row back. Appearing on "Overlap Daily", he said: "The matter has been blown out of proportion and has become bigger than it was. I ended up telling them to get away from me, and perhaps I should not have used that phrase. But the whole thing was in jest, because they filled my social media pages with comments".

"When I was telling them to get away from me, I meant that they should not bother me on my social media accounts," he concluded. "If you want to mock me in the pub with Mr Goldbridge, I have no problem whatsoever, but stay away from my personal accounts! We will all put an end to this dispute, because I am one of Aston Villa's biggest admirers".