Real Madrid presented Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho as their new manager on Tuesday. The ceremony took place behind closed doors, glimpsed only through a handful of images broadcast on the club's official channel.

"I am returning to my home," Mourinho said as he signed his contract until June 2029 alongside club president Florentino Perez.

His unveiling is Real Madrid's first of the summer, a window in which six players have joined the club on top of the coach.

Each of them will follow the same script for their official presentation: behind closed doors, no fans, no media, with only club directors and the players' inner circle in attendance.

Once the ceremony wrapped up, Mourinho spoke briefly to the club's official media. "When I arrived at Real Madrid for the first time, it was the peak of professional success, and in addition to that, there was the emotional and personal side, so I think this stage is more special than the first," he said.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" quoted him as adding: "I feel this is a mission, and it goes beyond words. I am here to help everyone improve and to create a culture of work, responsibility and ambition".

"I also have a desire to instil a spirit of responsibility and honour in working with Real Madrid," he continued.

He signed off: "The most important thing is to work for Real Madrid, and I want it to be that way for everyone at Valdebebas. What I can say to the fans is that I am one of you, I have always been so since I left".