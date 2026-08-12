The debate at Real Madrid has shifted. Forget transfer targets or the likely line-up for the new season. This is something far more serious: freedom of expression inside the royal club, and reports that it has recently been dealt a heavy blow.

Spanish lawyer César Romero de la Osa Martínez dropped a legal bombshell after reviewing the new social conduct regulations Real Madrid published on their official website. He describes them as an unprecedented surveillance system, one that lets the club punish members and season ticket holders for their personal opinions, even outside the stadium.

Writing in the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Romero flagged two controversial articles. Article 9.7 treats "disrespect and/or offence, whether through actions, gestures or words, towards representatives of the club" as a serious offence. Article 10.18 goes further still, punishing "any act and/or verbal and/or written statement that would undermine the respect, dignity and image of the club and/or the individuals who make it up".

For the lawyer, this loose wording opens the door to persecuting opinions guaranteed by the Spanish constitution, all under the pretext of protecting the club's image. Any overstep amounting to defamation belongs in the courts and with the police, he stresses, not before an internal disciplinary committee run by a football club.

"Social inquisition courts"

Romero did not stop there. The new mechanism hands a club-affiliated disciplinary committee the power to monitor what members write on social media and to impose precautionary measures on them. He calls it a set of "social inquisition courts".

A member could lose their membership for years simply for criticising the board or the club president, he warned. That, he argued, is "a flagrant violation of the law" and a breach of the fundamental principles the Spanish legal system rests on, such as the presumption of innocence and the principles of legality and proportionality.

His tone sharpened: "An advanced and democratic society cannot allow those who run a football club to suppress the opinions of its fans", comparing these practices to surveillance mechanisms in authoritarian regimes.

An appeal to the state

The lawyer took his fight to the authorities. He made an official appeal to the Ministry of Education, the Higher Sports Council and the Spanish League association to intervene urgently and stop clubs adopting internal regulations he brands "arbitrary and illegal".

Romero also called on the Spanish Data Protection Agency to investigate the body collecting, storing and analysing fans' personal opinions, questioning whether tracking their data without clear authorisation is even legal.

He signed off with a direct message to Real Madrid's management: "If I have committed a crime, then let them report me, but they have no right to strip me of my right to express my opinion. Constitutional rights and freedoms cannot be restricted from the VIP boxes at the stadium".