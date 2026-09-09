A bitter moment for BVB and Karetsas. After 23 minutes at Signal Iduna Park, the Greek winger suddenly sat down on the turf without any contact. Moments earlier he had completed a routine dribble and played a pass. He then raised his arm and called for treatment. Medics rushed over, and the new signing left the pitch in tears to applause from the crowd.

"When the doctors weren’t looking at his legs at all, but were only working on his upper body, it sent a shiver down my spine. We wouldn’t wish something like that on anyone. Those are really awful images we had to see," explained Dortmund club icon Mats Hummels as a pundit on Prime Video.

Doctors will now examine the Greek in hospital, "to rule everything out in the end. We have to wait and see what the next few days bring," sporting managing director Lars Ricken said after the 3-2 win against the Spaniards. He was himself "of course quite shocked. They were circulatory problems out of nowhere. There had been no indication of anything," Ricken said.

Sporting director Ole Book struck a similar tone. "I went out with him, but at that moment he wasn’t directly able to speak. We obviously hope that it gets better very, very quickly and that it is nothing serious," he said.

He also said there had been no warning signs. "It came very suddenly. He sat down and was then taken to hospital for further examinations, where he still is now. That naturally puts quite a dampener on the mood."

At the start of the second half, BVB announced that the 18-year-old new signing was "well in the circumstances". Coach Niko Kovac had passed the same message on to his team at half-time. "I told my players that everything is fine. They’re worried too, after all," Kovac said.

With the game shaped by memories of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest and the repeated collapses of Bayern star Jamal Musiala, BVB will not provide ongoing updates, a spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to an SID inquiry. Karetsas was still "well in the circumstances". Beyond that, president Hans-Joachim Watzke said he did not know anything either.

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Tough luck: who is currently injured at BVB?

For BVB, a lengthy absence for Karetsas would be a heavy blow. New signing Giannis Konstantelias had already torn his cruciate ligament on his first Bundesliga appearance against Hamburger SV on the opening matchday and will be out for a long time.

Shortly before the end of the transfer window, Dortmund then signed Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal as his replacement. Nwaneri came on for Karetsas on Tuesday. They are also dealing with injury concerns in defence. Kovac had to replace Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Filippo Mane in the clash against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Ramy Bensebaini is still carrying a ribcage bruise, although he would not have been eligible to play anyway because of his second yellow-red card from the game at Atalanta Bergamo (1-4) in February.