Injury rules Arsenal captain Aubameyang out of Gabon friendly

The 31-year-old will not be travelling to Lisbon for Sunday's international friendly match against Benin as he continues his recovery from injury

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has withdrawn from Gabon's friendly match against Benin due to an ankle injury, national team coach Patrice Neveu has confirmed.

Aubameyang sprained his ankle during the Gunners' 2-1 victory against on Sunday and he has, consequently, opted out of the international fixture at the Estadio Pina Manique on October 11.

Neveu confirmed the medical report he received from North London regarding the fitness of the captain who faces a race against time to be fit for Arsenal’s next Premier League outing against on October 17.

“Aubameyang suffers from a small sprained ankle, contracted on Sunday, during the Premier League match against Sheffield. The Arsenal doctor sent me a certificate indicating his unavailability. He is in care for a week,” Neveu was quoted by RFI.

Aubameyang has enjoyed a fine start to the 2020-21 season with a contribution of two goals and an assist for Mikel Arteta's side who sit fourth in the league table after gathering nine points from four matches.

Apart from Aubameyang, new signing Mario Lemina who is on a season-long loan from , has also withdrawn from Sunday's fixture against the Squirrels in Lisbon.

Despite the absence of key players, Neveu has duo Bruno Ecuele Manga and Didier Ndong, Hatayspor's Aaron Boupendza and winger Denis Bouanga at his disposal.

Gabon started training for Sunday's encounter at Estadio da Tapadinha on Tuesday and will be aiming to use the match to prepare for next month’s 2021 qualifiers against the Gambia.

They are second behind the West African country in Group D as they both share four points from two games.