Share Follow GOAL on Google

Al-Nassr have suffered a painful blow ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Roshn Saudi League, after it was confirmed that one of their most prominent players will miss out through injury.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr visit Al-Ahli at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, the day after tomorrow , in a game rearranged from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah reports that Al-Nassr's Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou has left winger and full-back Ayman Yahya and defender Nader Al-Sharari out of the squad travelling to Jeddah.

Al-Nassr will hold their final Clasico training session at the Dar Al-Nassr ground in Riyadh tomorrow morning, Thursday, before heading to Jeddah.

Neither player is fully fit, according to the paper. Both have yet to completely recover from injuries they picked up in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yahya is a firm favourite with the Al-Nassr supporters, particularly at left-back, and more than once they've called on Postecoglou to play him there.

Related Topics

Postecoglou rarely turns to him, though. He prefers the other left-back, Saad Al-Nasser, and in some matches shifts Spanish defender Inigo Martinez across to fill the role.

The 25-year-old has made 12 appearances for the capital club in all competitions this season. He's yet to score but has two assists.

Advertisement

Al-Sharari, meanwhile, hasn't managed to break into Al-Nassr's starting line-up since arriving from Al-Shabab in the summer of 2025. Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Frenchman Mohamed Simakan stand in his way.

Since moving to Al-Awwal Park, the 30-year-old has played just 16 matches, all of them off the bench and only 3 this season. He has neither scored nor set up a goal.

Advertisement

There's plenty riding on the Clasico for both clubs, and the result could prove decisive in this season's Roshn League title race.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Ahli are sixth in the West group with 8 points from two wins and two draws. They're still unbeaten.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr are seventh in the same group with 6 points from two wins and one defeat, and they still have a postponed match against the UAE's Al-Wasl to play.

Al-Ahli are through to the King's Cup round of 16 after beating Al-Anwar 2-1 in the round of 32. Next up is Al-Ula on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr also booked their place in the last 16, beating Al-Diriyah 4-1 in a Riyadh derby. They meet Al-Kholood at Al-Awwal Park in the capital, also on Monday 11 January.

Both clubs are also preparing for the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait. Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah on 19 December, a day before Al-Nassr take on Al-Kholood. If both go through, they'll meet in the final on 23 December.