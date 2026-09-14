Daniel Maldini has landed himself in serious legal and ethical trouble. Italian police tests revealed he had been driving under the influence of alcohol at nearly twice the permitted limit, just a few hours after leading his Cagliari side to a valuable win over Atalanta with a decisive penalty.

The son of Milan legend Paolo Maldini scored the decisive penalty that handed Cagliari a precious 2-1 win over Atalanta in Bergamo. Less than 12 hours later, he found himself at the centre of a resounding scandal in Milan, with tests showing a high level of alcohol in his blood following a horrific traffic accident.

The crash happened at around 5.15am on Sunday in Milan, when his Porsche Carrera collided with another vehicle. Six people suffered minor injuries, including the 24-year-old player, who went to hospital for tests before being allowed to leave later the same day.

Positive test and licence suspended

Local police sources who spoke to Reuters said the first alcohol test at the scene showed a level of 0.91 grams per litre, while the second recorded 0.89 grams per litre. That is roughly twice the legal limit permitted in Italy, which is set at 0.5 grams per litre.

The authorities suspended the player's driving licence immediately after the positive result. He also underwent a drug test, which Cagliari confirmed on Monday came back completely negative, noting that Maldini would join training normally in preparation for the upcoming matches.

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An Italian security source cited by Reuters explained that the results of the official drug test conducted by the police would not be available for three or four days.

Maldini previously played for Milan, Atalanta and Lazio before settling at Cagliari. One of the rising names in Italian football, he has six caps for Italy and carries a heavy legacy as the son of Paolo Maldini, one of the greatest defenders in the history of football.