Injured Pogba replaced by Guendouzi in France squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The Manchester United ace will miss fixtures against Albania and Andorra, after suffering a knock against Southampton on Saturday

's Matteo Guendouzi has been called up to Didier Deschamps' latest squad to replace midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Red Devils talisman will miss upcoming European Championships qualifiers against Albania and Andorra, with Guendouzi drafted into the Les Bleus squad for the first time.

Pogba has been a fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI for United at the start of the season, starring in a win over and draws at and , while also featuring in a 2-1 home defeat to .

Guendouzi has been equally as important for Arsenal in the early stages of the campaign, with his latest performance in a 2-2 draw with inviting widespread praise from pundits and supporters.

Pogba limped out of St Mary's this weekend after sustaining a twisted ankle, with a 1-1 draw costing United more valuable Premier League points.

It is not yet known whether or not he will return to action after the international break, with the Red Devils scheduled to face at Old Trafford on September 14.

Blessé à la cheville, @paulpogba est remplacé par @MatteoGuendouzi pour les matchs contre l’Albanie et Andorre les 7 et 10 septembre au Stade de France 🇫🇷



Bon rétablissement Paul 💪 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/E14eTI3CEl — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 2, 2019

Pogba will be a big miss for France as they try to keep and at bay in qualifying group Group H.

Deschamps' side are top of the standings on goal difference after four matches, with three wins and one defeat on their record.

Guendouzi joins fellow midfielders Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, Steven Nzonzi, Moussa Sissoko in the Les Bleus squad and could be in line for his debut when Albania arrive at Stade de France on Saturday.

Article continues below

France are among the favourites to win the Euros next year, having lifted the World Cup for the second time in their history in 2018.

After the latest round of international fixtures, Guendouzi will return to Emirates Stadium to begin preparations for a vital trip to in the Premier League.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League after the first four games of the new season, already five points behind leaders and European champions .