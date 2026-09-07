Al-Hilal suffered a surprise blow before their clash with Neom kicked off. Morocco's Yassine Bounou picked up an injury during the warm-up, ruling him out of the starting line-up for Monday evening's meeting between the two sides in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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Minutes before kick-off, Al-Hilal officially announced that goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais would come into the starting line-up in place of Bounou, who felt pain in his hamstring during the warm-up. The club have yet to reveal the severity of the injury or how long he faces on the sidelines.

Italy's Simone Inzaghi and his technical staff opted to trust Al-Owais between the posts against Neom. Mohammed Al-Rubaie took a place on the bench to cover for Bounou's absence.

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The timing could hardly be worse for the Moroccan. He had been set to start in the side Inzaghi picked to keep Al-Hilal's strong start in the Roshn Saudi Pro League rolling.

Al-Owais now steps into another game for Al-Hilal, having already featured this season. He brings plenty of experience with both the club and the Saudi national team.