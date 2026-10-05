Andrés Iniesta wants the 2026 Ballon d'Or to land in Spanish hands.

Speaking to the newspaper AS, the Barcelona legend said: "Honestly, I hope it will be a Spanish player. That would make sense after winning the 2026 World Cup."

He went on: "Did you place great importance on the Ballon d'Or? In general, I think everyone placed more importance on the titles."

Trophies, for Iniesta, come first. "What people want is to win the league and the Champions League, and if the Ballon d'Or comes, then let it come. It is not an achievement that can be placed on the level of the league or the Champions League."

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Asked about the gulf between this crop and the class of 2010, he replied: "These players are very young. The challenge lies in continuing with the mentality that makes the group keep delivering what it is delivering now. If you look at the next four, six or eight years, most members of the team will be at the peak of their footballing level."

Then came the Negreira case. "From a footballing point of view, there is no debate. We have not yet reached the end of what is being talked about."

He was adamant on the point. "But even if we analysed all the matches of that period being talked about, they would not find even 1% of those possible aids."

His final word left no room for doubt. "I have never heard, never seen, and never felt that I received any help. In every match, the fans and the players see that the other side received help."



