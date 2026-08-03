Infantino addresses the Egyptian Football Association with a special message about the World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent an official message to the Egyptian Football Association on Monday.

In his telegram, Infantino offered his sincere congratulations to Al Ahly's current football director and wished him continued health, happiness and success on both a personal and professional level, praising his great career as a player and administrator.

The message singled out the role played by former Egypt and Al Ahly star Wael Gomaa, with Infantino affirming that his support and cooperation contributed directly to the success of the first World Cup staged under its new 48-team format.

Canada, Mexico and the United States jointly hosted the tournament. Infantino called it "the most successful edition in the history of the World Cup" for its organisation, crowd attendance and technical standard.

Born on 3 August 1975, Gomaa served on the organisational and technical teams affiliated with FIFA during the 2026 World Cup, the first outing for the expanded format.

Few names carry more weight in Egyptian football. Gomaa won three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations titles with Egypt in 2006, 2008 and 2010, adding a rich haul of honours with Al Ahly before moving into administration as football director at the Red Castle.

Infantino's message forms part of FIFA's appreciation for the Egyptian personnel who helped make the biggest global football events a success.