Indian women's team: How have India performed against European opponents?

Ritabrata Banerjee|
India Women XI vs Hammarby IFAIFF Media
India

The Indian women's team went down fighting against Sweden 1-0 in their opening match of the WU23 3-nations tournament on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, the India eves can be proud of their performance as Sweden are one of the top teams in the world. .

India did not have the best of starts to the new year as their journey in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup abruptly ended due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. But since then they have enjoyed a good run of form so far in 2022.

Dangmei Grace Ratanbala Devi Aditi Chauhan Pyari Xaxa India women
AIFF

In April, India played two friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan and won both the matches and then the performance against giants Sweden will further boost their confidence.

The match against Sweden was the 20th time that the Indian women's team played against European opponents. Their first ever match against a European side was against German club SV Bergisch Gladbach 09 in Chunghua Cup - an invitational women's tournament held in Taiwan. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Out of the 20 matches India have played against European teams, they won three times, drew once and lost on 16 occasions.

How have the Indian women's team performed against European opposition?

Date

Competition

Match

Result

12/10/1981

Chunghua Cup

India 0-0 SV Bergisch Gladbach 09 (Germany)

D

13/10/1981

Chunghua Cup

HJK (Finland) 5-0 India

L

2/9/1994

Jayalalitha Cup

India 1-8 Hungary

L

31/7/2018

International friendly

UD Alzira (Spain) 1-3 India

W

1/8/2018

Cotif Cup 2018

Fundación Albacete (Spain) 4-1 India

L

3/8/2018

Cotif Cup 2018

India 0-5 Levante (Spain)

L

6/8/2018

Cotif Cup 2018

Madrid CFF (Spain) 1-0 India

L

3/3/2019

Turkish Women's Cup

Romania 3-0 India

L

5/3/2019

Turkish Women's Cup

India 3-4 (0-0) Kazakhsthan

L

26/7/2019

International friendly

India 5-0 CF Athletico Carcer (Spain

W

29/7/2019

International friendly

India 1-0 UD Alzira (Spain)

W

1/8/2019

Cotif Cup 2019

India 0-2 Villarreal U20 (Spain)

L

7/8/2019

Cotif Cup 2019

Spain U20 2-0 India

L

17/2/2021

Turkish Women's Cup

Serbia 2-0 India

L

19/2/2021

Turkish Women's Cup

Russia 8-0 India

L

23/2/2021

Turkish Women's Cup

India 2-3 Ukraine

L

8/4/2021

International friendly

India 1-2 Belarus

L

20/10/2021

Friendly

Hammarby IF (Sweden) 3-2 India

L

23/10/2021

Friendly

Djurgårdens (Sweden) IF 1-0 India

L

22/6/2022

Friendly

India 0-1 Sweden

L

Total

3W, 1D, 16L (20)