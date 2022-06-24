India went down fighting against world number 2 Sweden recently...

The Indian women's team went down fighting against Sweden 1-0 in their opening match of the WU23 3-nations tournament on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, the India eves can be proud of their performance as Sweden are one of the top teams in the world. .

India did not have the best of starts to the new year as their journey in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup abruptly ended due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. But since then they have enjoyed a good run of form so far in 2022.

AIFF

In April, India played two friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan and won both the matches and then the performance against giants Sweden will further boost their confidence.

The match against Sweden was the 20th time that the Indian women's team played against European opponents. Their first ever match against a European side was against German club SV Bergisch Gladbach 09 in Chunghua Cup - an invitational women's tournament held in Taiwan. The match ended in a goalless draw.

Out of the 20 matches India have played against European teams, they won three times, drew once and lost on 16 occasions.

How have the Indian women's team performed against European opposition?