Indian women's team: How have India performed against European opponents?
The Indian women's team went down fighting against Sweden 1-0 in their opening match of the WU23 3-nations tournament on Thursday.
Despite the defeat, the India eves can be proud of their performance as Sweden are one of the top teams in the world. .
India did not have the best of starts to the new year as their journey in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup abruptly ended due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. But since then they have enjoyed a good run of form so far in 2022.
In April, India played two friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan and won both the matches and then the performance against giants Sweden will further boost their confidence.
The match against Sweden was the 20th time that the Indian women's team played against European opponents. Their first ever match against a European side was against German club SV Bergisch Gladbach 09 in Chunghua Cup - an invitational women's tournament held in Taiwan. The match ended in a goalless draw.
Out of the 20 matches India have played against European teams, they won three times, drew once and lost on 16 occasions.
How have the Indian women's team performed against European opposition?
Date
Competition
Match
Result
12/10/1981
Chunghua Cup
India 0-0 SV Bergisch Gladbach 09 (Germany)
D
13/10/1981
Chunghua Cup
HJK (Finland) 5-0 India
L
2/9/1994
Jayalalitha Cup
India 1-8 Hungary
L
31/7/2018
International friendly
UD Alzira (Spain) 1-3 India
W
1/8/2018
Cotif Cup 2018
Fundación Albacete (Spain) 4-1 India
L
3/8/2018
Cotif Cup 2018
India 0-5 Levante (Spain)
L
6/8/2018
Cotif Cup 2018
Madrid CFF (Spain) 1-0 India
L
3/3/2019
Turkish Women's Cup
Romania 3-0 India
L
5/3/2019
Turkish Women's Cup
India 3-4 (0-0) Kazakhsthan
L
26/7/2019
International friendly
India 5-0 CF Athletico Carcer (Spain
W
29/7/2019
International friendly
India 1-0 UD Alzira (Spain)
W
1/8/2019
Cotif Cup 2019
India 0-2 Villarreal U20 (Spain)
L
7/8/2019
Cotif Cup 2019
Spain U20 2-0 India
L
17/2/2021
Turkish Women's Cup
Serbia 2-0 India
L
19/2/2021
Turkish Women's Cup
Russia 8-0 India
L
23/2/2021
Turkish Women's Cup
India 2-3 Ukraine
L
8/4/2021
International friendly
India 1-2 Belarus
L
20/10/2021
Friendly
Hammarby IF (Sweden) 3-2 India
L
23/10/2021
Friendly
Djurgårdens (Sweden) IF 1-0 India
L
22/6/2022
Friendly
India 0-1 Sweden
L
Total
3W, 1D, 16L (20)