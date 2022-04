Indian Women's League: Teams, Fixtures, Results, Scores, and Points Table

The fifth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) is set to begin on April 15, 2022. The premier women's club football competition returns after a gap of two years. 12 teams will be vying for the title including defending champions Gokulam Kerala. AIFF's (All India Football Federation) developmental side Indian Arrows will make its debut in this edition of the competition.

Which teams are participating in IWL?

Team State Gokulam Kerala Kerala ARA FC Gujarat Hans Women FC Delhi Indian Arrows AIFF's Developmental Team Kickstart FC Karnataka Mata Rukmani FC Chhattisgarh Odisha Police Odisha Sports Odisha Odisha PIFA Sports Colaba SC Maharashtra Sethu FC Tamil Nadu Sirvodem Sports Club Goa SSB Women Football Club West Bengal

How many matches will be played in IWL?

A total of 66 matches will be played in IWL. Teams will play each other once and the table-topper will be declared champions. The winners will qualify for the AFC Women's Club Championships.

#KnowYourHeroIWLTeams 🙌🏼@sports_odisha is the first team from the host state to take part in the #HeroIWL 🏆 journey.



The fierce team includes star studded players like Pyari Xaxa and Manisa Panna! 🔥#BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/rtFXDo4bnJ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 14, 2022

Where will the IWL be hosted?

The IWL will be held in Odisha. The matches will be played across three venues - Capital Ground, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium.

How to watch IWL in India?

Eurosport is the official broadcaster of IWL. They will broadcast 30 of the 66 matches. All matches of on Capital Ground and Kalinga Stadium will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube page.

IWL League Table

Team Matches Won Drawn Lost GD Points ARA FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gokulam Kerala FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hans Women FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indian Arrows 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kickstart FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mata Rukmani FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha Police 0 0 0 0 0 0 PIFA Sports FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sethu FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sports Odisha 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sirvodem SC 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSB Women FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

IWL Fixtures and Scores