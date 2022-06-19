The India U17 team have been training in Jharkhand for the marquee footballing event

The India U-17 team is gearing up to produce some impressive performances in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which will be hosted in the sub-continent.

With the 2020 edition of the tournament cancelled, India were appointed as hosts for the 2022 finals of the U-17 Women's World Cup, making this the second FIFA competition to be hosted by the country after the Men's U-17 World Cup in 2017.

The team has been camping in Jamshedpur under the watchful eyes of coach Thomas Dennerby. In the run-up to the tournament, the girls will take part in several friendly matches and will travel to various parts of the world for exposure trips.

On June 20th, they will fly to Europe and stay there till July 8th to participate in two tournaments as part of their preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

AIFF

Fixtures and results of the India U17 team

The Young Tigresses will play two tournaments during their first exposure tour – the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26 and then in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1 to July 7.

Date Fixture Result June 22, 2022 Italy vs India June 24, 2022 Mexico vs India June 26, 2022 Chile vs India July 1, 2022 Netherlands vs India

India Women's U-17 Squad for Europe Trip

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika

Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.