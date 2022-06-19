How are the Indian team preparing for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup - Squad, tours, matches, results & everything you need to know
The India U-17 team is gearing up to produce some impressive performances in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which will be hosted in the sub-continent.
With the 2020 edition of the tournament cancelled, India were appointed as hosts for the 2022 finals of the U-17 Women's World Cup, making this the second FIFA competition to be hosted by the country after the Men's U-17 World Cup in 2017.
The team has been camping in Jamshedpur under the watchful eyes of coach Thomas Dennerby. In the run-up to the tournament, the girls will take part in several friendly matches and will travel to various parts of the world for exposure trips.
On June 20th, they will fly to Europe and stay there till July 8th to participate in two tournaments as part of their preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
Fixtures and results of the India U17 team
The Young Tigresses will play two tournaments during their first exposure tour – the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26 and then in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1 to July 7.
Date
Fixture
Result
June 22, 2022
Italy vs India
June 24, 2022
Mexico vs India
June 26, 2022
Chile vs India
July 1, 2022
Netherlands vs India
India Women's U-17 Squad for Europe Trip
Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika
Midfielders: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja
Forwards: Anita Kumari, Kajol Dzouza, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.