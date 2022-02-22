How have the Indian national team performed against European opponents?

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media

The Indian team have played 16 times against a UEFA member association...

The Indian senior men's national football team will fly to Bahrain in March to play two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. These two matches are part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers, which is scheduled to be held in June.

Both Bahrain (91) and Belarus (94) are placed ahead of India (104) in the latest FIFA rankings. This will be an opportunity for Igor Stimac's men to test their mettle against stronger outfits. Moreover, the Indian team will be playing a European nation after more than a decade. Their last match was against Azerbaijan which ended in a 3-0 loss.

The Blue Tigers have played 16 times against a UEFA member association to date. They have drawn twice, including once against France, and have lost the rest.

Editors' Picks

India haven't played European nations in Europe much. Largely, they played European nations during the Olympics and Nehru Cup.

Let us take a look at all the results below.

Article continues below
India vs Nepal Sunil Chhetri

*Please note that Israel was part of AFC from 1954 to 1974. They would then go on to join UEFA later.

Date

Fixture

Tournament

Result

July 31, 1948

France vs India

Olympics

2-1

July 15, 1952

Yugoslavia vs India

Olympics

10-1

September 16, 1955

Soviet Union vs India

Friendly

11-1

December 4, 1956

Yugoslavia vs India

Olympics

4-1

December 7, 1956

Bulgaria vs India

Olympics

3-0

December 16, 1959

India vs Israel*

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

1-2

August 26, 1960

Hungary vs India

Olympics

2-1

August 30, 1960

France vs India

Olympics

1-1

May 29, 1964

*Israel vs India

AFC Asian Cup

2-0

September 18, 1971

India vs Soviet Union

Friendly

0-5

January 11, 1984

India vs Poland

Nehru Cup

1-2

January 17, 1991

India vs Hungary

Nehru Cup

1-2

January 20, 1993

India vs Finland

Nehru Cup

0-0

January 26, 1993

Finland vs India

Nehru Cup

2-0

January 13, 2001

India vs Iceland

Millennium Super Soccer Cup

0-3

February 27, 2012

Azerbaijan vs India

Friendly

3-0