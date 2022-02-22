How have the Indian national team performed against European opponents?
The Indian senior men's national football team will fly to Bahrain in March to play two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. These two matches are part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers, which is scheduled to be held in June.
Both Bahrain (91) and Belarus (94) are placed ahead of India (104) in the latest FIFA rankings. This will be an opportunity for Igor Stimac's men to test their mettle against stronger outfits. Moreover, the Indian team will be playing a European nation after more than a decade. Their last match was against Azerbaijan which ended in a 3-0 loss.
The Blue Tigers have played 16 times against a UEFA member association to date. They have drawn twice, including once against France, and have lost the rest.
India haven't played European nations in Europe much. Largely, they played European nations during the Olympics and Nehru Cup.
Let us take a look at all the results below.
*Please note that Israel was part of AFC from 1954 to 1974. They would then go on to join UEFA later.
Date
Fixture
Tournament
Result
July 31, 1948
France vs India
Olympics
2-1
July 15, 1952
Yugoslavia vs India
Olympics
10-1
September 16, 1955
Soviet Union vs India
Friendly
11-1
December 4, 1956
Yugoslavia vs India
Olympics
4-1
December 7, 1956
Bulgaria vs India
Olympics
3-0
December 16, 1959
India vs Israel*
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
1-2
August 26, 1960
Hungary vs India
Olympics
2-1
August 30, 1960
France vs India
Olympics
1-1
May 29, 1964
*Israel vs India
AFC Asian Cup
2-0
September 18, 1971
India vs Soviet Union
Friendly
0-5
January 11, 1984
India vs Poland
Nehru Cup
1-2
January 17, 1991
India vs Hungary
Nehru Cup
1-2
January 20, 1993
India vs Finland
Nehru Cup
0-0
January 26, 1993
Finland vs India
Nehru Cup
2-0
January 13, 2001
India vs Iceland
Millennium Super Soccer Cup
0-3
February 27, 2012
Azerbaijan vs India
Friendly
3-0