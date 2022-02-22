How have the Indian national team performed against European opponents?

The Indian senior men's national football team will fly to Bahrain in March to play two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. These two matches are part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers, which is scheduled to be held in June.

Both Bahrain (91) and Belarus (94) are placed ahead of India (104) in the latest FIFA rankings. This will be an opportunity for Igor Stimac's men to test their mettle against stronger outfits. Moreover, the Indian team will be playing a European nation after more than a decade. Their last match was against Azerbaijan which ended in a 3-0 loss.

The Blue Tigers have played 16 times against a UEFA member association to date. They have drawn twice, including once against France, and have lost the rest.

India haven't played European nations in Europe much. Largely, they played European nations during the Olympics and Nehru Cup.

Let us take a look at all the results below.

*Please note that Israel was part of AFC from 1954 to 1974. They would then go on to join UEFA later.