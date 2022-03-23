India coach Igor Stimac has flown to Bahrain with 25 players to play two friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers. They will play the first match against the hosts and then will lock horns with Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. All the 25 players were playing in the recently concluded ISL (Indian Super League) for various outfits and are expected to be match fit.

The Croatian has called up a bunch of new faces to the Indian team like Kerala Blasters' Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Bengaluru FC's Roshan Singh, Danish Farooq, Hyderabad FC's Aniket Jadhav, NorthEast United's VP Suhair, and FC Goa's Anwar Ali. He is willing to put his trust in young blood and he might hand a few of them their international debuts on this trip.

"I want to give these boys the opportunity to play against good opponents and I expect them to carry a brave attitude tomorrow once they are on the pitch. I will try to put my best starting eleven with some new faces and want to see how they do against higher-ranked teams and later can assess them for the Qualifiers in June,” he stated.

India will be missing their talisman in Sunil Chhetri and the onus will be on Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Rahim Ali to score the goals. However, senior players like Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes will be present to guide these youngsters. Let us have a look at how these players have performed in the ISL this season.

Goalkeepers

Player Matches Minutes Clean Sheets Saves Percentage Goals Conceded Goals Conceded/Game Gurpreet Singh Sandhu 15 1350 3 60% 22 1.47 Prabhsukhan Gill 19 1634 7 67.74% 20 1.05 Amrinder Singh 22 1980 6 66.27% 29 1.32

Defenders

Player Matches Minutes Goals Scored Clearances Cross Blocked Passing Accuracy Duel Success Recoveries Tackles Won/Lost Interceptions Dribbled Past by Opponent Blocks Errors Leading to Goals Possession Won Challenge Lost Pritam Kotal 22 1947 1 62 5 84.45% 52.53% 70 13/7 46 11 17 0 70 11 Seriton Fernandes 17 1363 0 16 2 81.34% 51% 64 13/3 14 9 2 0 64 9 Rahul Bheke 18 1620 2 53 3 85.84% 46.28% 76 11/3 15 7 5 0 76 7 Hormipam Ruivah 14 1123 0 70 1 68.95% 50% 73 14/7 23 10 3 0 73 10 Chinglensana Singh 21 1918 1 75 0 78.6% 53.09% 104 6/7 12 10 14 0 104 10 Sandesh Jhingan 9 690 0 28 1 82.18% 68.42% 30 7/6 13 1 8 0 30 1 Roshan Singh 17 1477 1 33 3 68.99% 48.67% 106 25/12 19 16 5 1 106 16 Akash Mishra 23 2024 2 60 7 71.16% 57.52% 149 31/11 44 16 2 0 149 16 Subhasish Bose 22 1832 1 46 5 76.33% 55.36% 101 36/11 28 20 11 0 101 20 Anwar Ali 10 900 0 18 0 79.27% 64.18% 59 5/5 9 3 9 1 59 3

Midfielders

Player Matches Minutes Goals Assists Passing Accuracy Duel Success Recoveries Tackles Won/Lost Interceptions Dribbled past by opponents Big chance created/scored/missed Dribble success rate Pronay Halder 14 980 1 0 68.66% 51.76% 67 10/7 22 18 0/0/0 83.33% Brandon Fernandes 7 494 0 1 78.68% 55.56% 25 7/2 2 4 1/0/0 25.0% Anirudh Thapa 18 1560 1 1 79.18% 49.28% 106 16/9 26 16 3/1/0 68.42% Yasir Mohammad 16 857 1 3 66.67% 46.15% 49 11/1 2 5 3/0/0 51.85% Bipin Singh 20 1694 6 3 77.11% 41.35% 84 11/5 7 12 4/2/2 27.03% Jeakson Singh 19 1596 1 2 79.45% 52.26% 108 22/10 31 15 0/1/0 50.0% VP Suhair 19 1603 3 2 71.14% 39.64% 91 18/11 14 15 5/0/2 32.26% Aniket Jadhav 20 1143 2 3 60.19% 40.74% 59 4/3 10 10 2/0/1 35.09% Danish Farooq 17 1083 3 2 67.23% 42.76% 51 16/10 9 10 1/1/0 62.5%

