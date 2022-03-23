How have India national team stars performed in the ISL - Minutes played, goals scored, assists and much more?
India coach Igor Stimac has flown to Bahrain with 25 players to play two friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers. They will play the first match against the hosts and then will lock horns with Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. All the 25 players were playing in the recently concluded ISL (Indian Super League) for various outfits and are expected to be match fit.
The Croatian has called up a bunch of new faces to the Indian team like Kerala Blasters' Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Bengaluru FC's Roshan Singh, Danish Farooq, Hyderabad FC's Aniket Jadhav, NorthEast United's VP Suhair, and FC Goa's Anwar Ali. He is willing to put his trust in young blood and he might hand a few of them their international debuts on this trip.
"I want to give these boys the opportunity to play against good opponents and I expect them to carry a brave attitude tomorrow once they are on the pitch. I will try to put my best starting eleven with some new faces and want to see how they do against higher-ranked teams and later can assess them for the Qualifiers in June,” he stated.
Editors' Picks
India will be missing their talisman in Sunil Chhetri and the onus will be on Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Rahim Ali to score the goals. However, senior players like Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes will be present to guide these youngsters. Let us have a look at how these players have performed in the ISL this season.
Goalkeepers
Player
Matches
Minutes
Clean Sheets
Saves Percentage
Goals Conceded
Goals Conceded/Game
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
15
1350
3
60%
22
1.47
Prabhsukhan Gill
19
1634
7
67.74%
20
1.05
Amrinder Singh
22
1980
6
66.27%
29
1.32
Defenders
Player
Matches
Minutes
Goals Scored
Clearances
Cross Blocked
Passing Accuracy
Duel Success
Recoveries
Tackles Won/Lost
Interceptions
Dribbled Past by Opponent
Blocks
Errors Leading to Goals
Possession Won
Challenge Lost
Pritam Kotal
22
1947
1
62
5
84.45%
52.53%
70
13/7
46
11
17
0
70
11
Seriton Fernandes
17
1363
0
16
2
81.34%
51%
64
13/3
14
9
2
0
64
9
Rahul Bheke
18
1620
2
53
3
85.84%
46.28%
76
11/3
15
7
5
0
76
7
Hormipam Ruivah
14
1123
0
70
1
68.95%
50%
73
14/7
23
10
3
0
73
10
Chinglensana Singh
21
1918
1
75
0
78.6%
53.09%
104
6/7
12
10
14
0
104
10
Sandesh Jhingan
9
690
0
28
1
82.18%
68.42%
30
7/6
13
1
8
0
30
1
Roshan Singh
17
1477
1
33
3
68.99%
48.67%
106
25/12
19
16
5
1
106
16
Akash Mishra
23
2024
2
60
7
71.16%
57.52%
149
31/11
44
16
2
0
149
16
Subhasish Bose
22
1832
1
46
5
76.33%
55.36%
101
36/11
28
20
11
0
101
20
Anwar Ali
10
900
0
18
0
79.27%
64.18%
59
5/5
9
3
9
1
59
3
Midfielders
Player
Matches
Minutes
Goals
Assists
Passing Accuracy
Duel Success
Recoveries
Tackles Won/Lost
Interceptions
Dribbled past by opponents
Big chance created/scored/missed
Dribble success rate
Pronay Halder
14
980
1
0
68.66%
51.76%
67
10/7
22
18
0/0/0
83.33%
Brandon Fernandes
7
494
0
1
78.68%
55.56%
25
7/2
2
4
1/0/0
25.0%
Anirudh Thapa
18
1560
1
1
79.18%
49.28%
106
16/9
26
16
3/1/0
68.42%
Yasir Mohammad
16
857
1
3
66.67%
46.15%
49
11/1
2
5
3/0/0
51.85%
Bipin Singh
20
1694
6
3
77.11%
41.35%
84
11/5
7
12
4/2/2
27.03%
Jeakson Singh
19
1596
1
2
79.45%
52.26%
108
22/10
31
15
0/1/0
50.0%
VP Suhair
19
1603
3
2
71.14%
39.64%
91
18/11
14
15
5/0/2
32.26%
Aniket Jadhav
20
1143
2
3
60.19%
40.74%
59
4/3
10
10
2/0/1
35.09%
Danish Farooq
17
1083
3
2
67.23%
42.76%
51
16/10
9
10
1/1/0
62.5%
Forwards
Player
Matches
Minutes
Goals
Mins/Goal
Assists
Shooting Accuracy
Shot Conversion Rate
Big Chances Scored/Missed
Hit Woodwork
Dribble Success Rate
Possession Won
Passing Accuracy
Manvir Singh
22
1833
6
305.5
1
42.42%
13.33%
3/8
1
51.11%
87
71.18%
Rahim Ali
18
921
2
460.5
2
41.18%
9.52%
1/3
0
43.75%
58
76.52%
Liston Colaco
22
1713
8
214.13
5
53.45%
9.64%
4/8
4
36.0%
103
78.49%