How have India national team stars performed in the ISL - Minutes played, goals scored, assists and much more?

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media

A 25-member squad have travelled to Bahrain to play two friendlies...

India coach Igor Stimac has flown to Bahrain with 25 players to play two friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers. They will play the first match against the hosts and then will lock horns with Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. All the 25 players were playing in the recently concluded ISL (Indian Super League) for various outfits and are expected to be match fit.

The Croatian has called up a bunch of new faces to the Indian team like Kerala Blasters' Prabhsukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Bengaluru FC's Roshan Singh, Danish Farooq, Hyderabad FC's Aniket Jadhav, NorthEast United's VP Suhair, and FC Goa's Anwar Ali. He is willing to put his trust in young blood and he might hand a few of them their international debuts on this trip.

"I want to give these boys the opportunity to play against good opponents and I expect them to carry a brave attitude tomorrow once they are on the pitch. I will try to put my best starting eleven with some new faces and want to see how they do against higher-ranked teams and later can assess them for the Qualifiers in June,” he stated.

India will be missing their talisman in Sunil Chhetri and the onus will be on Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Rahim Ali to score the goals. However, senior players like Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes will be present to guide these youngsters. Let us have a look at how these players have performed in the ISL this season.

Indian national team training
AIFF

Goalkeepers

Player

Matches

Minutes

Clean Sheets

Saves Percentage

Goals Conceded

Goals Conceded/Game

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

15

1350

3

60%

22

1.47

Prabhsukhan Gill

19

1634

7

67.74%

20

1.05

Amrinder Singh

22

1980

6

66.27%

29

1.32

Defenders

Player

Matches

Minutes

Goals Scored

Clearances

Cross Blocked

Passing Accuracy

Duel Success

Recoveries

Tackles Won/Lost

Interceptions

Dribbled Past by Opponent

Blocks

Errors Leading to Goals

Possession Won

Challenge Lost

Pritam Kotal

22

1947

1

62

5

84.45%

52.53%

70

13/7

46

11

17

0

70

11

Seriton Fernandes

17

1363

0

16

2

81.34%

51%

64

13/3

14

9

2

0

64

9

Rahul Bheke

18

1620

2

53

3

85.84%

46.28%

76

11/3

15

7

5

0

76

7

Hormipam Ruivah

14

1123

0

70

1

68.95%

50%

73

14/7

23

10

3

0

73

10

Chinglensana Singh

21

1918

1

75

0

78.6%

53.09%

104

6/7

12

10

14

0

104

10

Sandesh Jhingan

9

690

0

28

1

82.18%

68.42%

30

7/6

13

1

8

0

30

1

Roshan Singh

17

1477

1

33

3

68.99%

48.67%

106

25/12

19

16

5

1

106

16

Akash Mishra

23

2024

2

60

7

71.16%

57.52%

149

31/11

44

16

2

0

149

16

Subhasish Bose

22

1832

1

46

5

76.33%

55.36%

101

36/11

28

20

11

0

101

20

Anwar Ali

10

900

0

18

0

79.27%

64.18%

59

5/5

9

3

9

1

59

3

Midfielders

Player

Matches

Minutes

Goals

Assists

Passing Accuracy

Duel Success

Recoveries

Tackles Won/Lost

Interceptions

Dribbled past by opponents

Big chance created/scored/missed

Dribble success rate

Pronay Halder

14

980

1

0

68.66%

51.76%

67

10/7

22

18

0/0/0

83.33%

Brandon Fernandes

7

494

0

1

78.68%

55.56%

25

7/2

2

4

1/0/0

25.0%

Anirudh Thapa

18

1560

1

1

79.18%

49.28%

106

16/9

26

16

3/1/0

68.42%

Yasir Mohammad

16

857

1

3

66.67%

46.15%

49

11/1

2

5

3/0/0

51.85%

Bipin Singh

20

1694

6

3

77.11%

41.35%

84

11/5

7

12

4/2/2

27.03%

Jeakson Singh

19

1596

1

2

79.45%

52.26%

108

22/10

31

15

0/1/0

50.0%

VP Suhair

19

1603

3

2

71.14%

39.64%

91

18/11

14

15

5/0/2

32.26%

Aniket Jadhav

20

1143

2

3

60.19%

40.74%

59

4/3

10

10

2/0/1

35.09%

Danish Farooq

17

1083

3

2

67.23%

42.76%

51

16/10

9

10

1/1/0

62.5%

Forwards

Player

Matches

Minutes

Goals

Mins/Goal

Assists

Shooting Accuracy

Shot Conversion Rate

Big Chances Scored/Missed

Hit Woodwork

Dribble Success Rate

Possession Won

Passing Accuracy

Manvir Singh

22

1833

6

305.5

1

42.42%

13.33%

3/8

1

51.11%

87

71.18%

Rahim Ali

18

921

2

460.5

2

41.18%

9.52%

1/3

0

43.75%

58

76.52%

Liston Colaco

22

1713

8

214.13

5

53.45%

9.64%

4/8

4

36.0%

103

78.49%