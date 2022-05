Indian national team: How have the Blue Tigers performed against West Asian opponents?

India possibly achieved their greatest result in international football when they held the reigning Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup 2022 qualifier game in Doha in September 2019.

Qatar, then-ranked 62nd in the world, were 41 places above India. They had also given a good account of themselves in Copa America 2019 against some of the elite teams like Argentina. However, a memorable performance from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu meant that India came out unscathed at the end of 90 minutes.

The Indian team has once again travelled to Qatar, this time for a friendly, to play against another West Asian nation in Jordan who are ranked 91st in the latest FIFA rankings. Under coach Igor Stimac's tutelage, the Blue Tigers have been preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers since the beginning of the month, first in Bellary and then in Kolkata.

The match will be played on Saturday as part of their preparations for the upcoming qualifiers in June. In Kolkata, the Blue Tigers also played three practice matches where they lost against ATK Mohun Bagan (1-2), won against I-League All-Stars XI (2-0), and drew when they took on the Bengal Santosh Trophy team (1-1).

To date, India has played just once against Jordan, and on that occasion, the Blue Tigers had lost 2-1. Now it remains to be seen how the match unfolds on Saturday.

AIFF Media

How have India performed against West-Asian teams?

Date Competition Fixture Score March 11, 1951 Asian games India vs Iran 1-0 December 8, 1959 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Israel 1-3 December 11, 1959 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Iran 3-1 December 16, 1959 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Israel 1-2 December 18, 1959 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Iran 1-2 May 29, 1964 AFC Asian Cup Israel vs India 2-0 December 13, 1966 Asian Games Iran vs India 4-1 September 2, 1974 Asian Games Iraq vs India 3-0 December 16, 1978 Asian Games India vs Iraq 3-0 December 18, 1978 Asian Games Kuwait vs India 6-1 September 5, 1981 Merdeka Cup India vs UAE 2-0 October, 1981 Friendly UAE vs India 2-0 October, 1981 Friendly UAE vs India 3-1 June 13, 1982 President's Cup India vs Bahrain 0-0 November 28, 1982 Asian Games India vs Saudi Arabia 0-1 October 12, 1984 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs North Yemen 4-0 December 4, 1984 AFC Asian Cup UAE vs India 2-0 December 7, 1984 AFC Asian Cup Iran vs India 0-0 February 11, 1988 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs North Yemen 0-1 February 13, 1988 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE vs India 3-0 May 15, 1992 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Iran vs India 3-0 May 7, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Lebanon vs India 2-2 May 15, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Bahrain vs India 2-1 June 7, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Bahrain 0-3 June 11, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Lebanon 1-2 September 18, 1994 Qatar Independence Cup Yemen vs India 2-0 September 21, 1994 Qatar Independence Cup Oman v India 4-1 September 23, 1994 Qatar Independence Cup Yemen vs India 1-0 March 12, 1995 Nehru Cup India vs Iraq 1-1 September 27, 1996 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar vs India 6-0 April 6, 1997 Nehru Cup India vs Iraq 0-1 April 10, 1997 Nehru Cup Iraq vs India 1-1 (4-2 pen.) April 8, 2001 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs UAE 1-0 April 16, 2001 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Yemen 1-1 April 26, 2001 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs India 1-0 May 4, 2001 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Yemen vs India 3-3 March 31, 2004 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman 1-5 November 5, 2004 Friendly Kuwait vs India 2-3 November 17, 2004 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Oman vs India 0-0 March 1, 2006 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Yemen 0-3 August 16, 2006 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers India vs Saudi Arabia 0-3 September 6, 2006 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Saudi Arabia vs India 7-1 November 15, 2006 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Yemen vs India 2-1 August 23, 2007 Nehru Cup India vs Syria 2-3 August 29, 2007 Nehru Cup India vs Syria 1-0 October 8, 2007 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Lebanon vs India 4-1 October 30, 2007 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Lebanon 2-2 August 19, 2009 Nehru Cup India vs Lebanon 0-1 August 29, 2009 Nehru Cup India vs Syria 0-1 August 31, 2009 Nehru Cup Syria vs India 1-1 (4-5 pen.) October 13, 2010 Friendly India vs Yemen 3-6 November 11, 2010 Friendly Iraq vs India 2-0 November 14, 2010 Friendly India vs Kuwait 1-9 November 18, 2010 Friendly UAE vs India 5-0 January 14, 2011 Friendly Bahrain vs India 5-2 July 23, 2011 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs India 3-0 July 28, 2011 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs UAE 2-2 February 23, 2012 Friendly Oman vs India 5-1 August 22, 2012 Nehru Cup India vs Syria 2-1 February 6, 2013 Friendly India vs Palestine 2-4 October 6, 2014 Friendly India vs Palestine 2-3 June 11, 2015 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman 1-2 September 8, 2015 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Iran 0-3 October 13, 2015 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Oman vs India 3-0 March 24, 2016 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Iran vs India 4-0 November 17, 2018 Friendly Jordan vs India 2-0 December 27, 2018 Friendly Oman vs India 0-0 January 10, 2019 AFC Asian Cup India vs UAE 0-2 January 14, 2019 AFC Asian Cup India vs Bahrain 0-1 July 16, 2019 Intercontinental Cup India vs Syria 1-1 September 5, 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Oman 1-2 September 19, 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar vs India 0-0 November 19, 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Oman vs India 1-0 March 25, 2021 Friendly Oman vs India 1-1 March 29, 2021 Friendly UAE vs India 6-0 June 3, 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Qatar 0-1 March 23, 2022 Friendly Bahrain vs India 2-1 May 28, 2022 Friendly Jordan vs India