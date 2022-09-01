Indian Super League 2022-23 fixtures: Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal & every team's schedule released

Kerala Blasters kick off against East Bengal, Hyderabad open title defence against Mumbai City and Bagan get underway at home against Chennaiyin

Kerala Blasters will begin the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a home game against East Bengal, while Hyderabad get their title defence under way at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium against former champions Mumbai City.

With the fixture lists for the regular season released on Thursday, there are a number of exciting matches in store on opening weekend, including ATK Mohun Bagan welcome Chennaiyin at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 10 and reigning ISL League Shield winners Jamshedpur hosting Odisha at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on the next day.

Bengaluru return to Sree Kanteerava Stadium as they play NorthEast United on October 8. The best part? Fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons.

GOAL takes a look at the 2022-23 Indian Super League fixture schedule, opening weekend, Kolkata derby dates and every team's calendar.

New play-off format for Indian Super League 2022-23 season

Starting this season, the ISL play-offs will be held differently as the top two teams in the regular season will automatically qualify for the semi-finals while the teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The final matchday of the regular season will take place between February 23-26, 2023 before the play-offs, semi-finals and final are held in March 2023.

Indian Super League 2022-23 fixtures released

You can see the opening fixtures of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season below.

Date Kick-off time Fixture Venue October 7 7:30pm Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi October 8 7:30pm Bengaluru vs NorthEast United Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru October 9 7:30pm Hyderabad vs Mumbai City GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad October 10 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata October 11 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs Odisha JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

All times IST

When are the Kolkata derbies in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season?

East Bengal already clashed once against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby this season as the Red and Golds succumbed to Mariners in a group stage clash of the Durand Cup 2022 while extending an unwanted record in the Kolkata derby history.

ATK Mohun Bagan will host East Bengal in the first of the two derbies in the 2022-23 ISL season on October 29, 2022, with the return tie to be played on February 25, 2023 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

