Indian Football: Igor Stimac names 25-man squad for friendly against Jordan
Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has named a 25-man squad for India's upcoming friendly match against Jordan.
The Blue Tigers will play the friendly match in Doha, Qatar on May 28, as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 Afc Asian Cup third round qualifiers.
Under Stimac's tutelage, the Blue Tigers have been preparing for the qualifiers since the beginning of the month first in Bellary and then in Kolkata.
The Blue Tigers also played three practice matches in Kolkata against ATK Mohun Bagan (lost 1-2), I-League All-Stars XI (Won 2-0) and the Bengal Santosh Trophy team (drew 1-1).
In March, they had played two international friendlies against Bahrain (lost 2-1) and Belarus (lost 3-0) in Bahrain.
The Blue Tigers are scheduled to travel to Doha on May 25 where they will continue their preparation ahead of facing Jordan in the friendly.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.