Indian Football: Igor Stimac names 24-man squad for Vietnam trip

India are set to take on Singapore and Vietnam in September

Indian national team gaffer Igor Stimac has summoned a 24-member squad for the Blue Tiger's international friendly games against Singapore and Vietnam on September 24 and 27 respectively.

Following a two-day camp in Kolkata from September 18, a 23-man final squad will depart for Vietnam to partake in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium, in Ho Chi Minh.

Hosts Vietnam and Singapore will be involved in the tournament opener, with the winners after a round robin format to take home $30,000 as prize money, the runners-up getting richer by $20,000, and a guaranteed $10,000 for the team finishing third.

AIFF

Injuries have forced Stimac to leave out the likes of Laxmikant Kattimani, Prabhsukhran Gill, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh and Rahim Ali for the Vietnam round trip.

"We will do everything possible at the moment to keep the momentum going from the (2023 AFC Asian Cup) June qualifiers,” the Croatian coach pointed as India defeated Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong to secure a spot in the Asian Cup finals that be held in July next year.

India Squad:

GOAL

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gahlot

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita