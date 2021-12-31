Indian Football: Who are the top Indian goalscorers in 2021?

Sunil Chhetri hasn't been in the best of forms in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as the Bengaluru FC skipper is yet to find the back of the net in nine appearances.

Despite firing blanks in the league this season, Chhetri is still the highest-scoring Indian player in the calendar year 2021. Chhetri managed to score 14 goals out of which eight were for the national team.

The Indian skipper is closely followed by Mumbai City FC's Bipin Singh and ATK Mohun Bagan's Manvir Singh, who have both scored nine goals each.

Liston Colaco, who has been exceptional in the current campaign for ATK Mohun Bagan, has eight goals in his kitty from 32 matches.

Here, we take a look at the highest Indian goalscorers of 2021.

*In club football, stats of AFC competitions are also considered.