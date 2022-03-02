Indian Football: How have the Blue Tigers performed in Kolkata?

India are all set to host Group D of the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying Final round in Kolkata. They have been grouped alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The Blue Tigers will be in action on home soil for the first time since their 2022 World Cup Qualifying game against Bangladesh in October 2019. India drew the tie 1-1. Incidentally, that match too was held in Kolkata.

India have played in Kolkata on 28 occasions in the past and the 'City of Joy' has brought mixed success for the Blue Tigers. Out of the 28 matches, they won in 10 games, lost 10 times and the remaining eight matches ended in draws. India have a win percentage of 35.71.

In Kolkata, the Blue Tigers have played in two venues. From 1954, when they played in the city for the first time at the Colombo Cup, until 1982, the matches used to be held at the iconic cricket ground, the Eden Gardens. After the construction of Salt Lake Stadium in January 1984, football matches were shifted to the new stadium.

Out of the 28 matches in Kolkata, India have faced quite a few high profile oppositions like Argentina, Uruguay, Poland (in Nehru Cup), Japan and Saudi Arabia (in World Cup qualifiers). Unfortunately, the Blue Tigers lost in each of these ties.

They have played against Pakistan the most number of times (4) in Kolkata and have won on every occasion.

As Igor Stimac's men return to Kolkata after a gap of two and half years, we take a look at India's record in the city.

How have India performed in Kolkata?