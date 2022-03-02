Indian Football: How have the Blue Tigers performed in Kolkata?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

The Blue Tigers have played 28 times in the City of Joy...

India are all set to host Group D of the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying Final round in Kolkata. They have been grouped alongside Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The Blue Tigers will be in action on home soil for the first time since their 2022 World Cup Qualifying game against Bangladesh in October 2019. India drew the tie 1-1. Incidentally, that match too was held in Kolkata.

India have played in Kolkata on 28 occasions in the past and the 'City of Joy' has brought mixed success for the Blue Tigers. Out of the 28 matches, they won in 10 games, lost 10 times and the remaining eight matches ended in draws. India have a win percentage of 35.71.

In Kolkata, the Blue Tigers have played in two venues. From 1954, when they played in the city for the first time at the Colombo Cup, until 1982, the matches used to be held at the iconic cricket ground, the Eden Gardens. After the construction of Salt Lake Stadium in January 1984, football matches were shifted to the new stadium.

Out of the 28 matches in Kolkata, India have faced quite a few high profile oppositions like Argentina, Uruguay, Poland (in Nehru Cup), Japan and Saudi Arabia (in World Cup qualifiers). Unfortunately, the Blue Tigers lost in each of these ties.

Salt Lake Stadium (Yuva Bharati Krirangan) Kolkata

They have played against Pakistan the most number of times (4) in Kolkata and have won on every occasion.

As Igor Stimac's men return to Kolkata after a gap of two and half years, we take a look at India's record in the city.

How have India performed in Kolkata?

Competition

Match

Result

1954 Colombo Cup

India 1-1 Sri Lanka

D

1954 Colombo Cup

India 2-1 Burma

W

1954 Colombo Cup

India 3-1 Pakistan

W

1982 Nehru Cup

India 1-1 China

D

1982 Nehru Cup

India 2-2 South Korea

D

1982 Nehru Cup

India 1-3 Uruguay

L

1984 Nehru Cup

India 1-2 Poland

L

1984 Nehru Cup

India 0-1 Argentina

L

1984 Nehru Cup

China 3-0 India

L

1984 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India 4-0 North Yemen

W

1984 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India 2-1 Malaysia

W

1984 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India 2-0 Pakistan

W

1984 Asian Cup Qualifiers

South Korea 1-0 India

L

1986 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-1 Indonesia

D

1986 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-1 Thailand

D

1986 World Cup Qualifiers

India 2-1 Bangladesh

W

1987 South Asian Games

India 0-0 Pakistan

D

1987 South Asian Games

India 5-0 Maldives

W

1987 South Asian Games

India 1-0 Nepal

W

1992 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India 2-0 Pakistan

W

1992 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Iran 3-0 India

L

1995 Nehru Cup

India 0-5 Thailand

L

1995 Nehru Cup

India 1-1 Iraq

D

2006 World Cup Qualifiers

India 0-4 Japan

L

2007 Asian Cup Qualification

India 0-3 Saudi Arabia

L

International Friendly

India 3-2 Malaysia

W

2022 World Cup Qualifiers

India 1-1 Bangladesh

D

Total

10W, 10L, 8D