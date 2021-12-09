Indian Football: Bengaluru FC's worst-ever league start in their history!

Bengaluru FC suffered their second consecutive defeat and third overall in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they went down 1-0 against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday.

After the defeat against the Nizams, the Blues languish in the ninth position with just four points from their five matches of the season. This was also the first time in the brief history of the club that they suffered three defeats out of their first five league games.

The South Indian outfit is off to their worst ever start in the league since 2013 when the club was formed. This is their worst points tally after playing the first five matches of the season. It has to be noted that they played I-League from 2013 to 2016-17. From 2017-18, they have been part of the ISL.

Bengaluru experienced a similar tough run of form at the beginning of the 2014/15 I-League season when they lost two and drew one out of their first four games but a win in the fifth match took their points tally to seven after five matches. It has to be noted that they eventually finished runners-up behind Mohun Bagan by virtue of goal difference.

Bengaluru managed to maintain an unbeaten run in their first five matches on four occasions since their inception.

Here we take a look at Bengaluru FC's performance after five matches since their inaugural season in Indian football.