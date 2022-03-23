Indian Football: How many players in the Bahrain and Belarus squad play in a foreign league?

Soham Mukherjee

Goal takes a look at the Belarus and Bahrain squads to find out the number of players that play in an overseas league...

The Indian football team is set to play two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. Igor Stimac has named a 25-man squad for the two friendlies comprising of players from the various outfits that ply their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Currently, there is no player in the squad that play in any overseas league. Sandesh Jhingan went to Croatia and signed for FC Sibenek but returned to India in January without playing a single minute after sustaining an injury during a training session.

However, in Bahrain and Belarus' squad, there are multiple players who play in a foreign outfit. Ali Madan, Ali Haram, Abdulla Al-Hazaa, and Abdulla Yusuf are the four players who ply their trade overseas. Whereas, there are nine players in the Belarus national team that play abroad.

Ali Madan plays for Al-Orooba in the UAE Pro League. He has made 18 appearances for them in the 2021-22 season, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He is one of the key players of the Bahrain team and is lethal in the attacking third. Whereas, Ali Haram and Abdulla Al-Hazaa play for Al-Tadhamon SC in Kuwait on loan from Al-Riffa. The former is a defensive midfielder and has 25 international caps to his name. Meanwhile, Al-Hazaa is an experienced centre back with 52 appearances for the Dilum Warriors.

Abdulla

Abdulla Yusuf is the only player to play in Europe from this Bahrain squad. He signed for Bohemians in Czech Republic in 2018. In 2019, he joined FK Slavia Prague and was loaned out to his former club. He returned to his parent club in 2019 and then went on to play against Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League match. He created history as the first player from the GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) countries to play in the Champions League. In August 2020, he was once again loaned out and this time he joined Slovan Liberec. In the 2021-22 Fortuna Liga, he has five goal contributions in 12 appearances.

When it comes to Belarus squad, there are nine players playing abroad. Forward Artem Kontesevoy plays in the Czech first tier for Banik Ostrava. He has made five appearances but is yet to find the net. Pavel Sedko, Aleksandr Selyava, and Zakhar Volkov play in Russia. While Volkov and Selyava play in the Premier Division for FC Rostov and Khimki respectively, Sedko dons the jersey of FC Torpedo Moscow in the second division.

Defender Ruslan Yudenkov and midfielder Max Ebong play in the Kazakh Premier League for Maktaaral and Astana respectively. Yudenkov is a key member of Maktaaral and has played every minute in the league so far.

Let us take a look at the squads of Bahrain and Belarus and find out the clubs that each footballer plays for.

Bahrain squad and their respective clubs

Player

Position

Club

Ali Madan

Midfield

Al Urooba (UAE)

Abdulla Al-Hazaa

Defender

Al-Tadamon (Kuwait)

Ali Haram

Midfielder

Al-Tadamon (Kuwait)

Abdulla Yusuf

Forward

FC Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)

Komail Al-Aswad

Midfielder

Al-Riffa (Bahrain)

Mohammed Marhoon

Midfielder

Al-Riffa (Bahrain)

Sayed Redha Isa

Midfielder

Al-Riffa (Bahrain)

Jassim Al-Shaikh

Forward

Al-Ahli (Bahrain)

Hamad Al-Shamsan

Defender

Al-Riffa (Bahrain)

Abdulla Efrih

Goalkeeper

Al-Riffa (Bahrain)

Abdulwahab Al-Malood

Midfielder

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Amine Benadi

Defender

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Hamza Juban

Midfielder

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Hasan Al-Karrani

Forward

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Waleed Al-Hayam

Midfielder

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Sayed Mohammed Jaafar

Goalkeeper

Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)

Ahmed Abdulla

Defender

Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)

Mahdi Humaidan

Forward

Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)

Mohammed Al-Hardan

Midfielder

Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)

Sayed Dhiya Saeed

Forward

Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)

Mahdi Abduljabbar

Forward

Manama Club (Bahrain)

Ammar Abbas

Goalkeeper

Manama Club (Bahrain)

Ebrahim Al-Khattal

Forward

Al-Najma (Bahrain)

Abbas Ayyad

Defender

Al-Ahli (Bahrain)

Abdulaziz Mohamed

Forward

Budaiya FC (Bahrain)

Abdulla Hashash

Midfielder

Budiaiya FC (Bahrain)

Belarus squad and their respective clubs

Player

Position

Club

Pavel Pavlyuchenko

Goalkeeper

Nieciecza (Poland)

Yegor Khatkevich

Goalkeeper

Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)

Maksim Plotnikov

Goalkeeper

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)

Roman Yuzpchuk

Defender

Rukh Brest (Belarus)

Maksim Shvyatsow

Defender

Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)

Gleb Shevchenko

Defender

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)

Roman Begunov

Defender

Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)

Ruslan Yudenkov

Defender

Maktaaral (Kazakhstan)

Ruslan Khadarkevich

Defender

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)

Danila Nechayev

Defender

Bate Borisov (Belarus)

Zakhar Volkov

Defender

Khimki (Russia)

Aleksey Zaleski

Defender

FC Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino

Vladislav Klimovich

Midfielder

Gyirmot (Hungary)

Yevgeny Yablonsky

Midfielder

Aris Limassol (Greece)

Max Ebong

Midfielder

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Ivan Bakhar

Midfielder

Dinamo Minsk(Belarus)

Pavel Sedko

Midfielder

Torpedo Moscow (Russia)

Aleksandr Selyava

Midfielder

Rostov (Russia)

Dmitry Bessmertny

Midfielder

BATE Borisov(Belarus)

Valery Gromyko

Midfielder

BATE Borisov(Belarus)

Dmitry Padstrelaw

Forward

Shakhtyor Soligorsk(Belarus)

Andrey Solovey

Forward

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)

Artem Kontsevoy

Forward

Banik Ostrava (Czech Republic)