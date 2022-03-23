Indian Football: How many players in the Bahrain and Belarus squad play in a foreign league?
The Indian football team is set to play two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus on March 23 and 26 respectively. Igor Stimac has named a 25-man squad for the two friendlies comprising of players from the various outfits that ply their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Currently, there is no player in the squad that play in any overseas league. Sandesh Jhingan went to Croatia and signed for FC Sibenek but returned to India in January without playing a single minute after sustaining an injury during a training session.
However, in Bahrain and Belarus' squad, there are multiple players who play in a foreign outfit. Ali Madan, Ali Haram, Abdulla Al-Hazaa, and Abdulla Yusuf are the four players who ply their trade overseas. Whereas, there are nine players in the Belarus national team that play abroad.
Editors' Picks
Ali Madan plays for Al-Orooba in the UAE Pro League. He has made 18 appearances for them in the 2021-22 season, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He is one of the key players of the Bahrain team and is lethal in the attacking third. Whereas, Ali Haram and Abdulla Al-Hazaa play for Al-Tadhamon SC in Kuwait on loan from Al-Riffa. The former is a defensive midfielder and has 25 international caps to his name. Meanwhile, Al-Hazaa is an experienced centre back with 52 appearances for the Dilum Warriors.
Abdulla Yusuf is the only player to play in Europe from this Bahrain squad. He signed for Bohemians in Czech Republic in 2018. In 2019, he joined FK Slavia Prague and was loaned out to his former club. He returned to his parent club in 2019 and then went on to play against Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League match. He created history as the first player from the GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) countries to play in the Champions League. In August 2020, he was once again loaned out and this time he joined Slovan Liberec. In the 2021-22 Fortuna Liga, he has five goal contributions in 12 appearances.
When it comes to Belarus squad, there are nine players playing abroad. Forward Artem Kontesevoy plays in the Czech first tier for Banik Ostrava. He has made five appearances but is yet to find the net. Pavel Sedko, Aleksandr Selyava, and Zakhar Volkov play in Russia. While Volkov and Selyava play in the Premier Division for FC Rostov and Khimki respectively, Sedko dons the jersey of FC Torpedo Moscow in the second division.
Defender Ruslan Yudenkov and midfielder Max Ebong play in the Kazakh Premier League for Maktaaral and Astana respectively. Yudenkov is a key member of Maktaaral and has played every minute in the league so far.
Let us take a look at the squads of Bahrain and Belarus and find out the clubs that each footballer plays for.
Bahrain squad and their respective clubs
Player
Position
Club
Ali Madan
Midfield
Al Urooba (UAE)
Abdulla Al-Hazaa
Defender
Al-Tadamon (Kuwait)
Ali Haram
Midfielder
Al-Tadamon (Kuwait)
Abdulla Yusuf
Forward
FC Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)
Komail Al-Aswad
Midfielder
Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Mohammed Marhoon
Midfielder
Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Sayed Redha Isa
Midfielder
Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Jassim Al-Shaikh
Forward
Al-Ahli (Bahrain)
Hamad Al-Shamsan
Defender
Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Abdulla Efrih
Goalkeeper
Al-Riffa (Bahrain)
Abdulwahab Al-Malood
Midfielder
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Amine Benadi
Defender
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Hamza Juban
Midfielder
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Hasan Al-Karrani
Forward
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Waleed Al-Hayam
Midfielder
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Sayed Mohammed Jaafar
Goalkeeper
Al-Muharraq (Bahrain)
Ahmed Abdulla
Defender
Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)
Mahdi Humaidan
Forward
Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)
Mohammed Al-Hardan
Midfielder
Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)
Sayed Dhiya Saeed
Forward
Al-Khalidiya SC (Bahrain)
Mahdi Abduljabbar
Forward
Manama Club (Bahrain)
Ammar Abbas
Goalkeeper
Manama Club (Bahrain)
Ebrahim Al-Khattal
Forward
Al-Najma (Bahrain)
Abbas Ayyad
Defender
Al-Ahli (Bahrain)
Abdulaziz Mohamed
Forward
Budaiya FC (Bahrain)
Abdulla Hashash
Midfielder
Budiaiya FC (Bahrain)
Belarus squad and their respective clubs
Player
Position
Club
Pavel Pavlyuchenko
Goalkeeper
Nieciecza (Poland)
Yegor Khatkevich
Goalkeeper
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)
Maksim Plotnikov
Goalkeeper
Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
Roman Yuzpchuk
Defender
Rukh Brest (Belarus)
Maksim Shvyatsow
Defender
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)
Gleb Shevchenko
Defender
Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
Roman Begunov
Defender
Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)
Ruslan Yudenkov
Defender
Maktaaral (Kazakhstan)
Ruslan Khadarkevich
Defender
Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
Danila Nechayev
Defender
Bate Borisov (Belarus)
Zakhar Volkov
Defender
Khimki (Russia)
Aleksey Zaleski
Defender
FC Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino
Vladislav Klimovich
Midfielder
Gyirmot (Hungary)
Yevgeny Yablonsky
Midfielder
Aris Limassol (Greece)
Max Ebong
Midfielder
Astana (Kazakhstan)
Ivan Bakhar
Midfielder
Dinamo Minsk(Belarus)
Pavel Sedko
Midfielder
Torpedo Moscow (Russia)
Aleksandr Selyava
Midfielder
Rostov (Russia)
Dmitry Bessmertny
Midfielder
BATE Borisov(Belarus)
Valery Gromyko
Midfielder
BATE Borisov(Belarus)
Dmitry Padstrelaw
Forward
Shakhtyor Soligorsk(Belarus)
Andrey Solovey
Forward
Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus)
Artem Kontsevoy
Forward
Banik Ostrava (Czech Republic)