Indian Football: How have the Blue Tigers performed against ASEAN nations?

India are set to face Vietnam and Singapore in two international friendlies in September.

The Blue Tigers will be back in action for the first time since the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers which were held in Kolkata in June 2022. They travel to Vietnam and will take on Singapore on September 24 followed by the hosts three days later.

After more than three years, Igor Stimac's side will be facing an opponent from ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). The last time they played against an ASEAN nation was against Thailand in the King's Cup on June 8, 2019, where they defeated the hosts 1-0.

Historically, India's performance against teams from the ASEAN region have not been up to the mark. Brunei and Laos are the only countries against whom India have never lost a game.

AIFF

The most wins they have recorded is against Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) against whom they emerged victorious on nine occasions out of 20.

The last time India faced Vietnam was 12 years ago in an international friendly held in Pune which they convincingly won 3-1. The two teams met each other on 12 occasions in the past out of which India won seven times and Vietnam thrice.

Since 1991, the India and Vietnam have met 10 times and India have emerged victorious on six occasions. Before 1991, the Blue Tigers only played against South Vietnam as North Vietnam did not become a member of either FIFA or AFC until 1976.