Indian Football: AIFF's Technical Committee recommends '3+1' foreigner rule in ISL & I-League

The Technical Committee recommended both the leagues to follow the guidelines of AFC regarding overseas contingent from the 2021-22 season...

The All Football Federation’s (AIFF) Technical Committee chaired by Shyam Thapa convened via video-conferencing on Friday afternoon.

The committee recommended that the (ISL) and should follow the AFC guidelines and adhere to the 3+1 foreigner's rule from the 2021-2022 season.

The regulation suggests that a maximum of four overseas players, three foreigners of any nationality and one player from the AFC member nation, can be on the pitch at any given point of time.

More teams

Regarding the topic of allowing Players of Indian Origin (PIO) to represent the country, the technical committee decided to wait for approval from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

The technical committee was also informed about the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which was supposed to be held in this year. They were told that the rescheduled dates were yet to be confirmed by FIFA.