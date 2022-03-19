'The Arrows Effect' - The common factor in Kerala Blasters' and Hyderabad's young brigade!
Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad have exceeded all expectations in this edition of the ISL (Indian Super League). Very few would have imagined that these two would reach the finals ahead of the heavyweights like ATK Mohun Bagan or Mumbai City FC. Both these teams have the right amalgamation of experience and youth and interestingly most of the young players are graduates of AIFF's (All India Football Federation) developmental project Indian Arrows. Kerala Blasters have seven players in their squad who were part of Arrows, while Hyderbad have six.
Prabhsukhan Singh Gill dons the gloves for Blasters under the sticks. In front of him, Ruivah Hormipam will slot in as a centre back, while Ayush Adhikari might start as well in midfield. Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh and Sanjeev Stalin are also contenders for a starting berth and it remains to be seen whether Ivan Vukomanovic gives them the nod.
Meanwhile, for Hyderabad FC, Asish Rai and Akash Mishra should start the match in the wingback positions while Aniket Jadhav will operate from the left flank. Rohit Danu was also a part of the Indian Arrows' setup and might play a part from the bench. There is also Lalbiakhlua Jongte who is part of the set-up but is yet to make an appearance.
Under the guidance of Vukomanovic, Hormipam has improved in leaps and bounds. Such has been his influence that the Serbian coach had no qualms in playing him beside Marko Leskovic in central defence where he has impressed. Whereas, Gill has made the most of Albino Gomes' injury to establish himself as the number one choice. He looks confident and remains composed even under pressure. Ayush Adhikari has also done well in central midfield.
On the other hand, Rai, Mishra, and Jadhav have only grown in stature in this season. Marquez has been able to bring out the best in all three of them have been summoned by India coach Igor Stimac for the national camp. Meanwhile, Danu has made substantial progress. He had played just 30 minutes in the previous season which has jumped to 775 in the current edition. He has three goal contributions to his name and has shown glimpses of brilliance to prove that he has the mettle to make it big in the future.
The striking way in which these youngsters have stepped up when given a chance is a credit to the Indian Arrows project. In fact, the maturity these youngsters have shown in senior football is exemplary. And much of that is down to the number of exposure matches they have played when they were with the Arrows.
The difference can be seen in the consistency shown by these players and other youngsters who have not had a chance to be part of the Arrows set up.
However, credit must also be given to the two clubs for scouting and grooming these youngsters.
How have the Indian Arrows' graduates of Kerala Blasters performed in ISL?
Player
Matches
Minutes
Clean Sheets
Saves Percentage
Goals Conceded
Prabhsukhan Gill
19
1634
7
67.74%
20
Player
Matches
Minutes
Goals
Assists
Tackles
Interceptions
Ruivah Hormipam
13
1004
0
0
49
29
Ayush Adhikari
16
666
0
0
48
8
Givson Singh
4
97
0
0
7
3
Sanjeev Stalin
8
518
0
0
14
6
Rahul KP
6
185
0
2
12
2
Jeakson Singh
18
1476
1
1
81
36
How have the Indian Arrows' graduates of Hyderabad FC performed in ISL?
Player
Matches
Minutes
Goals
Assists
Tackles
Interceptions
Aniket Jadhav
19
1077
2
3
28
10
Halicharan Narzary
4
64
0
0
1
2
Rohit Danu
17
775
2
1
22
17
Akash Mishra
22
1906
2
3
92
54
Asish Rai
15
1255
0
3
69
24
- Goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte is part of the Hyderabad squad but is yet to make his debut.