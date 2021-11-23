Women's Football: All you need to know about the domestic league structure of Brazil, Chile, & Venezuela

The Indian women's football team have already landed in Manaus, Brazil to play three friendly games against Chile, Venezuela, and the Selecao in an invitational tournament called Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino. They start their campaign on November 25 when they lock horns against Brazil at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus. The team had been camping in Jamshedpur for the last couple of months under the guidance of head coach Thomas Dennerby. This will be the sixth international trip for the team this year.

Dennerby hopes these matches will give his troops the much-needed game time before the AFC Women's Asian Cup which will be held in India in January 2022. The championship will also act as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Five teams will qualify for the main event directly while two of them will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Here, we take a look at the domestic league structure of the South-American nations India are set to play.

Brazil

There is a three-tier women's league structure in Brazil. The Campeonato Brasileiro de Futebol Feminino Série A1 (Brazilian Women's National Championship) is the top tier followed by Serie A2 and Serie A3. 16 teams play in the top division and they play against each other once in the round-robin stage. After 15 matches, the top eight teams advance to the playoffs. The playoffs start with the eight teams on a home and away basis. The final is also a two-legged affair. So the teams which reach the final gets to play 21 matches. In the previous edition that ended on September 26, 2021, Corinthians won the championship after beating Palmeiras 4-1 (aggregate) in the finals. Meanwhile, four bottom-placed teams are relegated to the second division. The league runs for almost six months.

In addition, there is also a cup competition, Copa do Brasil, for the clubs.

The states also have their own championship and each of the 27 winners is set to get a direct spot in the third division. The Campeonato Carioca de Futebol Feminino organised by the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation and the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol Feminino adminstered by the Sau Paolo state are the most popular ones.

Serie A2 also witnesses the participation of 16 teams. There are divided into four groups of four each. They play each other once and the top two from each group advance to the playoffs. From the playoffs, it is a double-legged tie including the final. The last four teams are promoted to Serie A1.

Whereas Serie A3 was introduced in May 2021. It sees the participation of 32 teams with 16 double-legged knockout matches in the first phase. However, the second leg in the first phase might not be played if the winning team triumphs by a margin of three goals or more. The subsequent rounds are played in the same format until the final.

Fifa Ranking of Brazil: 7

How have Brazilian teams performed in Copa Libertadores Femenina?

Brazilian clubs have been extremely successful in the premier continental competition. Out of the 13 editions, 10 times a Brazilian team have become champions. The most successful clubs are Sao Jose and Corinthians with three titles apiece.

Chile

Chile has a two-tier league structure in place. The National Championship of the First Division of Women's Soccer Caja Los Andes 2021 was the 22nd edition of the top-tier tournament. There are 16 teams divided into two groups. They play 14 matches in the round-robin stage. A cumulative league table is made and the top eight teams progress to the playoffs. Hereby, the winners are decided by an aggregate score of two legs. The two finalists play 20 matches. In this edition, Santiago Morning and the University of Chile will play the finals on December 8. Meanwhile, the bottom four teams are relegated to the second tier.

In the second division known as First B of Women's Soccer, 10 teams are divided into three groups. They play each other twice in the round-robin stage and the group champions along with the best second-placed team advance to the playoffs. The playoffs are a knockout match and in case of a tie, the game goes directly to tiebreakers.

Fifa Ranking of Chile: 37

How have Chilean teams performed in Copa Libertadores Femenina?

Colo-Colo are the most successful outfit in Chile on the South American stage. They have won it once and have occupied the second spot on three other occasions.

Venezuela

The Venezuelan Women's Soccer Super League was founded in 2017. 14 teams compete in the top division league. There are divided into two groups of seven. In the round-robin stage, each team plays 12 matches. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs. The playoffs are played over two legs including the final. Students Caracas are the defending champions.

Fifa Ranking of Venezuela: 56

How have Venezuelan teams performed in Copa Libertadores Femenina?

A Venezuelan team is yet to win the competition. However, Caracas and Estudiantes de Guarico have been runners-up once each.