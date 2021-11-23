India Women's tour of Brazil: Participating teams, fixtures, tables, top scorers, squads, stadium and all you need to know
The Indian women's football team have already reached Brazil to take part in Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, a four-nation tournament in Manaus. They will play three friendly matches, as part of their preparations for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Head coach Thomas Dennerby is looking forward to this trip as he hopes to take stock of the competition-readiness of his troops.
"It is all about finding out whether we are doing the right things on the pitch and evaluate our performances in each and every department. The most important thing is to come home with three good performances and nothing else,” Dennerby stated prior to the team’s departure.
This will be the sixth country the Indian women’s team will be visiting this year.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Messi and Lewandowski in the closest race for years
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- From Antonio Habas to Khalid Jamil: A look at how the coaches have performed in ISL
- Xavi's back at Barcelona - but how long until the good times follow him to Camp Nou?
Which nations are participating in the tournament?
- India
- Brazil
- Chile
- Venezuela
India women's squad for the tournament
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.
Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.
Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan.
In which stadium will the matches be played?
All matches will be played at Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil.
Complete Fixtures & Results
Date
Fixture
Scores
November 25
Brazil vs India
November 25
Chile ve Venezuela
November 28
India vs Chile
November 28
Brazil vs Venezuela
December 01
Brazil vs Chile
December 01
India vs Venezuela
Table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Venezuela
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0