The Indian women's football team have already reached Brazil to take part in Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, a four-nation tournament in Manaus. They will play three friendly matches, as part of their preparations for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. Head coach Thomas Dennerby is looking forward to this trip as he hopes to take stock of the competition-readiness of his troops.

"It is all about finding out whether we are doing the right things on the pitch and evaluate our performances in each and every department. The most important thing is to come home with three good performances and nothing else,” Dennerby stated prior to the team’s departure.

This will be the sixth country the Indian women’s team will be visiting this year.

Which nations are participating in the tournament?

India Brazil Chile Venezuela

India women's squad for the tournament

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

In which stadium will the matches be played?

All matches will be played at Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil.

Complete Fixtures & Results

Date Fixture Scores November 25 Brazil vs India November 25 Chile ve Venezuela November 28 India vs Chile November 28 Brazil vs Venezuela December 01 Brazil vs Chile December 01 India vs Venezuela

