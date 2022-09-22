India vs Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

India take on Singapore in an international friendly match on Saturday at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam. Singapore suffered a 4-0 defeat against Vietnam in a friendly tie on Wednesday.
Igor Stimac's men are currently on a three-match winning streak. They defeated Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong back in June in the 2023 AFC Asian Qualifying third round to book their berth in the continental competition.
Singapore, on the other hand, lost two out of their three qualifying games and failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India as well as how to stream live online.
India vs Singapore date & kick-off time
Game:
India vs Singapore
Date:
September 24, 2022
Kick-off time:
5:30pm IST
Stream:
JIO TV
How to watch India vs Singapore on TV & live stream online
In India, the game can be caught on Eurosport and streamed via JIO TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
India
Eurosport
JIO TV
India squad & team news
Igor Stimac named a 23-man squad for the twin international friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam. Rahul KP and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been included in the squad along with Harmanjot Khabra while Pritam Kotal, Manvir Singh and Subhashish Bose miss out. Sunil Chhetri will be the captain of the side.
India possible XI: Gurpreet; Roshan, Sandesh, Anwar, Akash; Thapa, Brandon; Chhangte, Sahal, Liston; Chhetri (C).
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh, Amrinder Singh
Defenders
Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gahlot
Midfielders
Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh
Forwards
Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita