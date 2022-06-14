India vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head, top scorers & best matches
India are all set to take on Hong Kong on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Third Round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. They will expect to win the match and ensure a smooth passage to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
India first met with Hong Kong in the 1958 Asian Games quarterfinal in Tokyo, Japan. They won the match 5-2 with Rahmatullah, Chuni Goswami, Tulsidas Balaram, and D Damodaran scoring for the Blue Tigers.
Since then India have clashed against Hong Kong on 14 occasions. Most of their meetings took place in the Merdeka Tournament in the 60s and early 70s.
India vs Hong Kong: All Results & Head-to-Head
Date
Match
Score
Competition
May 30, 1958
India vs Hong Kong
5-2
Asian Games
Sep 03, 1959
India vs Hong Kong
2-0
Merdeka Tournament
May 31, 1964
India vs Hong Kong
3-1
AFC Asian Cup
Aug 19, 1965
India vs Hong Kong
2-2
Merdeka Tournament
Aug 14, 1966
India vs Hong Kong
2-0
Merdeka Tournament
Aug 16, 1967
India vs Hong Kong
4-0
Merdeka Tournament
Aug 15, 1968
Hong Kong vs India
1-1
Merdeka Tournament
Aug 14, 1970
India vs Hong Kong
3-2
Merdeka Tournament
Aug 14, 1971
Hong Kong vs India
2-1
Merdeka Tournament
Jul 27, 1974
Hong Kong vs India
2-2
Merdeka Tournament
May 11, 1993
India vs Hong Kong
1-2
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Jun 13, 1993
Hong Kong vs India
1-3
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Feb 18, 2006
Hong Kong vs India
2-2
Friendly
Jan 14, 2009
Hong Kong vs India
2-1
Friendly
Oct 4, 2010
India vs Hong Kong
0-1
Friendly
Team
Won
Draw
Lost
India
7
4
4
Hong Kong
4
4
7
India winless against Hong Kong for 29 years!
India have met Hong Kong thrice so far in this century and have not won even once. They have drawn one and have lost the last two. In fact, India last won way back in 1993. So if Sunil Chhetri and co. beats Hong Kong on Tuesday, then it will be after 10,593 days or just a day over 29 years.
Top three encounters between India and Hong Kong
- India 5-2 Hong Kong (May 30, 1958)
India were one of the favourites for the 1958 Asian Games as the squad boasted of stalwarts like Chuni Goswami, Tulsidas Balaram, and Rahmatullah to name a few. After 90 minutes the two sides were locked at 2-2. But in extra time India shifted gears and scored thrice to demolish Hong Kong 5-2.
2. India 4-0 Hong Kong (August 16, 1967)
Marto Gracias was one of the most prolific forwards that India has ever produced. In a group stage match in the Merdeka Tournament he scored a hat-trick to fire India to a 4-0 victory. The Goan striker was unstoppable and his clinical brilliance helped India achieve the biggest winning margin that stands to date.
3. India 0-1 Hong Kong (October 4, 2010)
Climax Lawrence was the skipper of the Indian team in this friendly which was held in Pune. India was the more dominant force and tested Hong Kong's keeper Li Hon Ko with frequent attempts. However, things improved for the visitors in the second half after they changed tactics and moved to a five-man midfield. Eventually in the 76th minute, skipper Li Haiqiang broke the deadlock. Nonetheless, it must be noted that India were without several first team players like Mahesh Gawli, NP Pradeep and even skipper Bhaichung Bhutia.