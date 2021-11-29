India vs Chile: Gritty Indian women's team go down 3-0 against La Roja

The Indian Women's football team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chile in their second match of the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino on Monday morning at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. The South American nation raced to take a quick lead in the 13th minute of the match through Maria Urrutia. They added two more goals in the 83rd and 84th minute with Isidora Hernandez and Karen Araya registering their names on the scoresheet.

However, India got off to a bright start with Manisha Kalyan once again in the thick of things. The goalscorer against Brazil handed a tough time to Chile's right back with her marauding runs in the left flank. In the third minute, she drilled in a low cross for Sweety Devi but the latter could manage only a tame effort at goal. A couple of minutes later, India earned another corner but Manisha's volley went straight down the keeper's throat.

After the opening 10 minutes, Chile slowly started to grow in the game. They were raiding India's defence through Maria Rojas in the right flank and did not have to wait long to break the deadlock as Urrutia made no mistake to score past Linthoi in goal. The forward latched onto a pass from Rojas, created space for herself, and pulled the trigger to hand Chile the lead.

It was almost one-way traffic thereafter in the first half as Chile kept dominating possession. They were earning set-pieces in the Indian half but the defence kept things tight at the back to keep the scoreline at 1-0 before going into the tunnel.

Thomas Dennerby made three changes just after the second half kicked off to inject more attacking thrust by introducing Soumya Guhuloth, Dangmei Grace, and Ritu Rani. The Blue Tigresses started pressing higher up the pitch and there was better intent and purpose after the three changes. In the 68th minute, Manisha used her pace to beat the Chilean defence but her shot lacked venom to get the better of the goalkeeper.

Article continues below

As India put more bodies in the attacking third in search of their equaliser, they were leaving spaces at the back for Chile to exploit. The South American nation made them pay by scoring two goals in quick succession. During the second goal, Lara drilled in a low cross and Hernandez calmly slotted it past Linthoi under the sticks. Whereas, the third was a piledriver from longe range by Araya that rippled the net.

India face Venezuela in their last match of the friendly tournament on December 1.