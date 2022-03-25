India vs Belarus: Team news, preview & streaming Info

India take on Belarus in an international friendly at the Bahrain National Stadium on Saturday.

Igor Stimac's went down 2-1 against Bahrain in the first of the two friendlies they were slated to play in Bahrain as part of their preparation for the third and final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Belarus are also set to play Bahrain in a friendly as they prepare for their games in the UEFA Nations League.

Game India vs Belarus Date Saturday, March 26 Time 9:30pm IST

Where to watch or stream India vs Belarus in India?

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that there will no live telecast or stream for India's friendlies.

"Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India," read a statement from the Indian FA.

How can India qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The third round of qualifiers is the final frontier to overcome before qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. In this round, 24 teams will compete for 11 available slots. The 24 teams are divided into six groups and would now play single round-robin matches in six centralised venues. The group winners and the best five runners-up across all groups will qualify for the Asian Cup. India have been drawn with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia.

India vs Belarus: Team news

Against Bahrain, Danish Farooq, VP Suhair and Roshan Singh impressed on debuts and could feature against Belarus. With Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad not making the trip to Bahrain, the onus is on the likes of Rahim Ali, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh. India will need to punch above their weight to pick a win against a team ranked 10 places above them.

Belarus have won just two in their last 10 games, losing eight. They have a full strength squad available.

