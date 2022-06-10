India face a stern challenge against Afghanistan in their bid to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup...

India are all set to take on Afghanistan on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Third Round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. They will expect to solidify their position, having defeated Cambodia in the first game.

India first met with Afghanistan in the 1951 Asian Games semifinal in New Delhi. They won the match 3-0 with Pansanttom Venkatesh, Sheoo Mewalal, and Santosh Nandy scoring for the hosts.

Since then India have clashed against Afghanistan on nine occasions. Most of their matches have taken place in the SAFF Championship, a tournament in which Afghanistan has stopped participating since 2018.

India vs Afghanistan: All Results & Head-to-Head

Date Match Score Competition Mar 06, 1951 India vs Afghanistan 3-0 Asian Games Jan 12, 2003 Afghanistan vs India 0-4 SAFF Championship Jul 30, 2008 India vs Afghanistan 1-0 SAFF Championship Dec 05, 2009 India vs Afghanistan 1-0 SAFF Championship Dec 03, 2011 India vs Afghanistan 1-1 SAFF Championship Dec 11, 2011 India vs Afghanistan 4-0 SAFF Championship (Final) Sep 11, 2013 Afghanistan vs India 2-0 SAFF Championship (Final) Jan 03, 2016 India vs Afghanistan 2-1 SAFF Championship (Final) Nov 14, 2019 Afghanistan vs India 1-1 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Jun 15, 2021 India vs Afghanistan 1-1 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Team Won Draw Lost India 6 3 1 Afghanistan 1 3 6

Who is the top scorer in India vs Afghanistan matches?

Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua are the two joint top-scorers with three goals each to their name.

However, the Indian skipper will have a chance to become the all-time top scorer in this matchup if he finds the net on Saturday.

Top three encounters between India and Afghanistan

India 4-0 Afghanistan (January 12, 2003)

India had suffered a shock defeat to Pakistan in their opening game of the 2003 SAFF Championship. The players were subject to a lot of criticism and they were looking to respond on the pitch in the second match against Afghanistan. Ashim Biswas scored the opener at the half-hour mark which was his first international goal. In the second half, the forward doubled the lead while Alvito D'Cunha scored twice in the final quarter to complete a 4-0 hammering.

2. India 4-0 Afghanistan (December 11, 2011)

Article continues below

India comprehensively defeated ten-man Afghanistan 4-0 in the finals of the SAFF Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi with referee Sukhbir Singh at the epicenter of events. The defending champions came alive only in the final 20 minutes after Afghanistan’s Hameedullah Yousefzari was sent-off under questionable circumstances. A penalty from Sunil Chhetri and goals from Clifford Miranda, Jeje Lalpekhlua, and Sushil Singh sealed the victory for the Indians.

3. India 2-1 Afghanistan (January 3, 2016)

India won their seventh SAFF Championship in 2016 in front of an electrifying Thiruvananthapuram crowd after defeating Afghanistan 2-1. Zubayr Amiri gave Afghanistan the lead but India erased the deficit through Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 72nd minute. The match went into extra time and Sunil Chhetri hogged the spotlight with a low right-footed sliding shot into the corner of the net. It was Stephen Constantine's first trophy as a manager after his second coming in 2015. It must also be remembered that India was ranked 166th at that time while Afghanistan were 16 places ahead at 150th.