India U-15 edge out Qatar in a friendly

Bibiano Fernandes' boys secured their first win in four games...

Sridarth scored the only goal as U-15 narrowly overcame in a friendly match on Thursday in Slovenia.

Bibiano Fernandes’ boys ended their winless streak in the MU-15 tournament where they faced USA, and Slovenia. Sridarth, who scored a brace last week against Slovenia, repeated the heroics, this time to give his team a win.

Ratanbi had a one-on-one with the goalkeeper early on in the game but the youngster failed to convert due to a poor touch inside the box.

's attempts at goal were dealt with Ayush Deshwal whose goalkeeping prowess kept 's hopes alive.

Sridarth made sure Deshwal's efforts didn't go to waste with a neat strike with a little over ten minutes on the clock to score the match-winning goal.

The narrow win comes as a relief for the team after 0-3, 1-3 and 2-2 results against USA, Mexico and Slovenia respectively.