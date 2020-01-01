India U17 women's coach Thomas Dennerby: There are no right or wrong tactics in football

Thomas Dennerby spoke at the International Virtual Coaching Conference arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF)...

U-17 women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby feels that there is no rights or wrong when it comes to football philosophies.

The Swedish football coach, who took charge of the Indian team in 2019 with an objective to prepare them for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in , was one of the speakers at the International Virtual Coaching Conference arranged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Dennery spoke on the topic. 'Current playing style of the U-17 World Cup team', the experienced coach it is important for coaches to get an overview of their players' strengths and weaknesses before making a decision on tactics.

More teams

He said, "When I arrived in India in October 2019, we had a goal -- success at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. People would ask what style my team would play even before I had met the players. However, when you arrive to work with a new team, you try to get an overview of the various things you need to know, such as the tactical, technical, fitness and mental aspects."

The 61-year-old added, "Then, you try to find a way that suits the team best. You have to find your own playing style and vision. Football is like philosophy, there is no wrong or right. One has to try to improve the way you want the team to play while seeing what is best for the players."

Dennerby, who managed the women's team for a year before accepting up his current job, said that his team prefers a technical style of play that makes use of the skillset of his players.

"We decided to have a style that is more like the Asian style -- a technical style and passing game. We have players with extreme speed and we need to work with the passing and quick touches. Getting the ball out from defence fast, we can be quick on counter-attacks that we can use when opponents are unorganized. We have created a lot of opportunities that way, especially when we played against Romania and won one match as well," Dennerby explained.

With the help of a digital presentation with slides giving an overview of his team's tactics, he further added, "The first priority is to win. We must always try to win, no matter the opposition. The second is team training to improve the game model. Then, we have factors such as the right nutrition, recovery, sleep and rest. If players don't do these right, they will not have the required energy in matches and training. Fourth, we have extra individual training, which is always an addition to the second and third points and never instead of them."

Dennerby also stressed the importance of a disciplined lifestyle for players. "There are not many rules around the team. Perhaps the most important one is being on time because that is extremely important. Be it a training session or a lecture -- players should be on time. Another important value is that the team is the star. It has different players with different skills but we win and lose as a team.

"In training, there has to be 100% focus and intensity. One can have fun and smile in training but it is important to choose the right time for it. Additionally, to live as a professional, you have to be in the full concentration zone many hours a week and so, it is vital to have some time off where you can fully relax."

The Swede concluded by highlighting the importance of putting together a strong support staff around the team, "To create a good team, you need to have good staff around you. As head coach, your job is to make these people reach their highest potential. If they do their work well, the players will have a good environment and we will have a very good team."