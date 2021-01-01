Coronavirus: India skipper Sunil Chhetri offers Twitter handle to amplify COVID-19 information

The Bengaluru FC captain has referred to various warriors amid the Coronavirus pandemic as 'real life captains'

As India battles the spread of Coronavirus with many lives lost and countless suffering, Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri has offered his support to those who are in need.

Amid trying times, many volunteers have come forward to offer a helping hand in different parts of India. Various football clubs in the country have come together to support the citizens in need of essential resources.

What Sunil Chhetri said

"Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, suffering, loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward and helped - helped each other and helped complete strangers," the 36-year-old continued.

"Guys, we all need to participate. No matter who you are, help in whichever way you can. Among all these people, there are some real-life captains who are doing some extraordinary, phenomenal work. You give me hope. You give me a lot of motivation. And I want to join."

How Chhetri wants to help

The former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan forward has offered select personnel access to his own social media handle onTwitter in order to spread vital information to those who may be in distress and in dire need of assistance.

Together, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/jlJcsAqAvz — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2021

"I want to give access to my Twitter account to a few of these captains so that their important information can be amplified and can reach as many as possible. Guys, I'm on your team," said the Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri award winner.