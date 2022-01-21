India seventh among countries with most demand for 2022 Qatar World Cup tickets

The World Cup is football's greatest spectacle and to witness it live is a dream for most football fans.

And it is perhaps understandable that within a day of FIFA opening the ticket applications for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there has been immense demand from fans all around the world.

The ticket applications were opened only on Wednesday (Jan 19) 3:30pm IST, but FIFA has received 1.2 million applications in 24 hours.

Interestingly, applications from Indian fans make up a huge chunk of that 1.2 million. While the highest demand for tickets came from host nation Qatar, India are seventh in the list.

The top 10 countries with most demand (in order) for the 2022 World Cup tickets are: Qatar, Argentina, Mexico, USA, UAE, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

Football is the second most popular sport in India after cricket and the 2018 World Cup in Russia had also seen India rank inside the top 10 among countries from where most fans purchased tickets.

Interestingly, the first ticket application phase is open till 8 February 2022 (1:00pm Doha time) and FIFA is expected to receive even more applications. It has to be noted that in this phase, it doesnt matter when you apply as the tickets will be alloted only after the application phase closes.

More than 140,000 tickets for the 2022 World Cup final, to be held in the Lusail stadium on December 18, have already been requested.

The opening game of the World Cup has seen over 80000 ticket applications.

The tickets can be purchased on FIFA's website.