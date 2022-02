How many international matches have India won on home soil?

Post-Independence, India played their first-ever international football match on July 31, 1948, in Olympics against France which they lost 2-1.

Their first-ever international match on home soil was against Indonesia at the 1951 Asian Games on March 4. The Blue Tigers won the tie 3-1 in New Delhi.

India last played an international match at home on October 15, 2019, in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Bangladesh. Igor Stimac's side came back from behind to hold the Bangladeshis to a 1-1 draw in Kolkata.

Getty Images

Till date, India have played 122 international matches at home out of which they won 57 times, drew on 28 occasions and lost in 47 games. They have a win percentage of 46.72.

Out of their 122 international matches at home, 19 are international friendlies, 12 World Cup qualifying games and 19 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Let us take a look at India's performance at home over the years.