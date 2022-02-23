Indian men’s team’s first international match - Who were the opponents and what was the result?

The Indian football team are currently ranked 104 in the world and 19th in Asia in the latest released FIFA world rankings.

The Blue Tigers last played an international match on October 16, 2021, where they defeated Nepal 3-0 to win the 2021 SAFF Championship. They will next be in action on March 23 and March 26 against Bahrain and Belarus respectively in two friendly matches.

India started playing football even before the country got its independence from British rule. Colonised India first played an international match against Australia on September 3, 1938, in a friendly match held in Sydney. Australia won the tie 4-3. Rahim, Karuna Bhattacharya and R Lumsden scored for the away side.

When did independent India first play an international match?

India, post-independence, played their first-ever international match in the first round of the London Olympics in 1948. Under the leadership of India’s first captain Dr. Talimeren Ao, they lost 2-1 against France and were ousted from the competition. Sarangapani Raman scored India’s solitary goal in the match.

When did India first win an international match?

The Blue Tigers’ first win came at the 1951 Asian Games. They faced Indonesia in their first group game and won the tie 3-0 in New Delhi. Sheeo Mewalal, Chairuddin Siregar and P Venkatesh scored for India. The host nation went on to win the Gold Medal in the first-ever Asian Games beating Iran 1-0 in the final.

How many international matches have India played till date?

India have played a total of 467 international matches till date out of which they have won 173 games, lost 200 and drew 94. Between 2010 to 2019, India played a total of 105 games and could only win 35. The golden period of Indian football was between 1947 to 1969 when they played 91 matches and won 42, lost 33 and drew 16.

How many matches did India play before independence?

Before the independence in 1947, India played five international friendly matches against Australia out of which they won only once (4-1), lost thrice (5-3, 5-4, 3-1) and drew once (4-4).

What is India’s biggest win and defeat?

India’s biggest win was against Australia in an international friendly game held in Australia in 1956 which India won 7-1. P.K Banerjee, Neville D’Souza and K. Kittu netted a brace each and Samar Banerjee scored one goal.

The Blue Tigers’ biggest defeat was against the Soviet Union in 1955. They lost 11-1 in an international friendly match held in Moscow. Only Swaraj Ghosh found the back of the net for India.