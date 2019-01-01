India: Igor Stimac announces 23-man squad for King's Cup

India will play against Curacao in their first game in the King's Cup on June 5...

head coach Igor Stimac has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming King's Cup in .

will take on Curacao on June 5 in their first match in the two-game tournament.

The newly appointed head coach had initially called up 37 players for the national team camp. He had released two sets of six players each recently and has now made a decision on the last two players to be released. forward Jobby Justin and defender Nishu Kumar have failed to make it into the final list.

INDIA 23-MEMBER SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.